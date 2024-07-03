This powerful mini PC offers solid performance and plenty of ports — you can get it for $120 off with this special coupon code ahead of Prime Day

Lately, we've been seeing plenty of powerful little mini PCs that can handle a lot of different tasks ranging from work to play. One such mighty little device is the Geekom A7, which offers solid performance even when playing modern video games or creative programs, like Photoshop. Ahead of Prime Day 2024, the Geekom A7 is currently $120 off (when a special coupon code is applied), bringing it down to just $679.99 at Amazon. But this deal only lasts from now until July 7, 2024.

Capable of handling more demanding programs and gaming

The Geekom A7 is a powerful little mini PC that can handle creative programs and gaming. (Image credit: Geekom)

We at Windows Central have had the opportunity to review a number of Geekom devices and we've found that this is a reliable company that produces really nice mini PCs. The Geekom A7, in particular, is on the more powerful side of these small computers, which makes it capable of handling a wide variety of tasks.

It's definitely not the most impressive computer in the world, but the Geekom A7 features an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS with integrated AMD Radeon 780M graphics and comes with Windows 11 Pro, so it provides steady performance when doing everyday work, school, or personal workloads. It can even handle creative programs like Photoshop or those offered in Adobe Creative Cloud.

The graphics card definitely isn't going to handle ray tracing or offer the very best graphics performance in the latest demanding video games like an NVIDIA RTX 40-Series GPU will, however, it is powerful enough to handle cloud gaming and less graphically intensive titles.

Thanks to its small form factor, this mini PC is also a great choice for anyone who wants a compact device that won't take up a lot of space. You can have the Geekom A7 stand upright or lay it down flat below your monitor. Some people even tie these mini PCs to the back of monitors or tuck them away within a desk, out of sight, for a very clean and minimalist look.

Despite being a small device, this mini PC doesn't skimp on ports. In total, it features three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a USB4 Gen 3 Type-C port, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB-A 2.0 port, a microSD card reader, two HDMI 2.0 ports, an RJ45 port, and a headphone jack. Two of the above USB ports and the 3.5mm jack are on the front for easy access, but the rest of these connections are on the back or side of the device. It even has a Kensington lock slot for anyone who might want to lock it to a desk.

The Geekom A7 offers an impressive range of ports. (Image credit: Geekom)

All of these options make it easy to connect the best PC accessories and best monitors to this mini PC. It even supports up to four screens, at a 4K max or one screen at 8K, so you can multitask with beautiful resolution if you have compatible monitors available.

As far as other connectivity goes, the Geekom A7 features Wi-Fi 6E and Bluteooth 5.2 to help you connect to your various devices. All in all, this is a very useful little mini PC with plenty of power and ports to help you get a computer area set up the way you want it.