We love this mini PC because it's compact and comes with tons of RAM, storage, and ports — You can get it at a special low price with this coupon code

Mini PCs are fantastic little devices that can provide a decent amount of power in a small form factor. The thing is, there are many dubious companies on the market that sell cheap mini PCs with malware installed, which is why you need to be careful about what company you buy from. We at Windows Central have reviewed several Geekom mini PCs and have found this to be a trustworthy manufacturer.

Right now, the powerful Geekom A8 mini PC with an AI-boosting AMD Ryzen 9 processor and AMD Radeon 780M graphics card is at a major discount when using a special code. It usually sells for $1,099.00 but is currently discounted to $849.00. Even so, using the special coupon code drops the price down even lower to just $699.99 at Geekom.

What makes the Geekom A8 so good?

Geekom A8 comes with a VESA mount, HDMI cable, power adapter, and a user guide. (Image credit: Geekom)

Geekom A8 specs OS: Windows 11 Home

CPU: AMD R9-8945HS (TDP 45W) | AMD R7-8845HS (TDP 45W)

GPU: AMD Radeon 780M

Memory: DDR5 32GB

Storage: PCIe Gen 4 1TB | 2TB

Ports: 3x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB-A 2.0, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB4 Gen 3, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, 1xRJ45, 2x HDMI 2.0

The Geekom A8 is the ideal choice for people who are low on space or want a minimalist computer desk. Due to its small form factor, it doesn't take up a lot of space. It even comes with a VESA mount to help you install it somewhere out of sight. Some people like to mount it to the back of their monitor, while others like to mount it tucked away into a desk.

In total, the Geekom A8 box comes with the aforementioned VESA mount, an HDMI cable, a power adapter, and a user guide. This way, all you need to supply is a monitor, mouse, and keyboard. Another awesome thing about the Geekom A8 is that it can support up to four monitors, so you can have a decent computer station connected to this small device.

There's been a lot of buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) and AI PCs this year, and it turns out that the Geekom A8 is one of these devices (you can learn more in our AI PC guide). This mini PC comes with an AMD R9-8945HS central processing unit (CPU), which features an AI-boosting NPU (neural processing unit). You can learn more about these in my NPU guide, but the main takeaway is that NPUs take some of the load off of the CPU and graphics processing unit (GPU) when performing AI tasks, which allows the overall performance of the device to be more efficient than a non-NPU-wielding computer.

Even if you're not using overtly AI-related tasks, you'd be surprised how many programs take advantage of AI processes, so having an AI-boosting computer is very helpful these days.

Meanwhile, the Geekom A8's Radeon 780M is a solid little graphics card that is stable enough for simple gaming. To be clear, you won't want to run more demanding games on it, but it will offer solid performance for less graphically intensive titles. Plus, having 32GB RAM with a 2TB SSD gives plenty of storage and data retrieval convenience to keep up with your various files and program usage.

I also love that this small device is packed with ports, allowing you to connect a bunch of accessories or monitors as you see fit. Two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports and a headphone jack face forward on the casing for easy access. Meanwhile, two additional USB-A ports, a USB-C port, a Thunderbolt port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and an Ethernet port reside on the backside. Plug these into various devices as you see fit, and you'll have plenty of connections to meet your computer needs.