Our favorite mini PC is affordable and perfect for photo and video editing — Right now, you can get it at a special low price with this coupon code
The Geekom A8 mini PC features a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor along with AMD Radeon 780M graphics, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. It's great for work, school, and home use.
When it comes to computers, it's important that you choose something reliable and powerful enough to handle the work you want it to do. If you're limited on space or want to find a less expensive option, then mini PCs can be a better choice over full desktop PCs.
We've tested dozens and dozens of mini PCs here at Windows Central, and one of our absolute favorites is the Geekom A8. This compact computer, with its Ryzen 7 CPU and Radeon 780M integrated graphics card, is powerful enough to handle web browsing, media streaming, photo editing, video editing, and much more. It usually sells for $699.00, but if you use our exclusive discount code (WINDOWSA8R7), it's currently only $573.00 at Amazon or at Geekom
A small PC with plenty of power and ports for my needs
OS: Windows 11 Home
CPU: AMD R9-8945HS (TDP 45W) | AMD R7-8845HS (TDP 45W)
GPU: AMD Radeon 780M
Memory: DDR5 32GB
Storage: PCIe Gen 4 1TB | 2TB
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E / Bluetooth 5.2
Ports: 3x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB-A 2.0, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB4 Gen 3, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, 1xRJ45, 2x HDMI 2.0
Mini PCs can be extremely helpful if you get a reliable one with solid specs, and that's precisely what the Geekom A8 has to offer. My colleague gave this mini PC four and a half stars in his Geekom A8/A7 review and praised both its performance and its many ports.
"Mundane tasks like browsing and productivity tasks are handled without any issues, and the A8 proved to be capable of image and video editing. In the month I tested the A8, I didn't see any slowdowns or issues while color grading images in Lightroom, editing in Photoshop, or putting together videos in Premiere Pro." — Harish Jonnalagadda
Between its physical ports, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2, you won't have any problems connecting accessories, monitors, or other devices. Whether you need a simple computer for browsing the internet and watching shows or are looking for a good work or school computer to run your everyday programs, the Geekom A8 is a great fit.
Plus, its smaller size means you can easily connect it to the backside of compatible monitors or tuck it away under a desk to create a minimal and clean-looking computer space.
WHAT'S IN THE BOX? — The Geekom A8 comes with a VESA mount, a manual, an HDMI cable, and a power cable/adapter.
You'll just need to provide your own keyboard, mouse, and monitor, and then you'll have a far more affordable computer area that also provides solid performance. Remember to use our exclusive WINDOWSA8R7 discount code to get his mini PC for just $573.00 at Amazon or at Geekom.
Is a mini PC worth buying?
Yes, as long as it meets the needs you have for a computer. Many mini PCs offer powerful processors with plenty of RAM and SSD storage to keep up with your various computer needs. They're so compact that they are great for people with limited space and many of them cost significantly less than full-blow desktop PCs.
For the best mini PC, buy from a trusted brand like ASUS, Lenovo, Beelink, Geekom, or Intel and make sure the mini PC you choose has the specs to meet your usage needs. Remember that while there are specific gaming mini PCs, the majority of these compact computers aren't powerful enough to handle intensive gaming or graphically demanding programs.
Do you need a monitor for a mini PC?
Yes, just like with a desktop PC, you will need to supply a monitor, keyboard, and mouse in order to interact with your mini PC.
Why do people use mini PCs?
There are a few reasons why people are drawn to mini PCs. First off, they are small and compact. Even if some tote heftier processors, they are smaller than a normal desktop PC, so it's easier to find room for them. Some people even connect them to the back of compatible monitors or under desks to keep them out of sight.
Alternatively, some mini PCs cost a whole lot less than full-blown desktops, plus they tend to require less power to operate. As such, you can save a whole lot of money over time using a mini PC rather than a full desktop.
