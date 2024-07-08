I love this Core i9 mini PC, and you can get it with all the RAM and storage you need for less than $800 right now

Geekom is quickly becoming a leading brand in the world of mini PCs, and it has a wide selection of devices for plenty of PC users. Mini PCs are ideal for many users, as they are a lot smaller than traditional desktop towers and also usually come at a much more affordable price.

Despite their compact nature, quality mini PCs like the Geekom Mini IT13 offer a generous selection of ports with solid external display support, access to internals for future DIY upgrades, and plenty of power for home and office work. Mini PCs make for great family computers, but they can also be used for businesses where space is limited (think kiosks and stands).

Windows Central currently has an early Amazon Prime Day deal offer on Geekom's Mini IT13, set to run from July 8 until July 14. Amazon's Prime Day is happening on July 16 and 17, but you don't need to wait until then to save a big chunk of change.

The high-end Geekom Mini IT13 with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor (CPU), 32GB of DDR4-3200MHz dual-channel RAM, and 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) storage usually costs $849. But when you use code WINDOWSIT13 at checkout, it drops the price to $722.

Geekom Mini IT13 | was $849 now $722 at Amazon Windows Central's early Prime Day deal on Geekom's IT13 Mini PC knocks $128 off the total price, bringing it down to $722. That's a great price for a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Just use code WINDOWSIT13 at checkout on the Amazon US and Amazon UK storefronts.

✅Perfect for: those who need a tiny desktop PC with a ton of performance potential. ❌Avoid it if: You need a desktop PC with a discrete GPU for gaming.



💰Price check: $849 at Geekom



👀 Alternative deal: $509 at Newegg (Core i7/32GB/1TB)

You can save big on Geekom's Mini IT13 with an early Prime Day deal

(Image credit: Geekom)

Geekom's Mini IT13 is one of our top picks when it comes to the best budget PCs on the market, and it's ideal for anyone with limited space on their desk. I've recommended it to plenty of people who are searching for a powerful and versatile PC, and even at full price, it's cheaper than many other great desktop PCs.

Due to a lack of a discrete GPU, the Mini IT13 isn't suited for heavy gaming. However, its 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU includes integrated Iris Xe graphics that can handle lighter titles with relative ease. The CPU has 14 total cores, split between six Performance and eight Efficient. It's a powerful mobile-class chip that will absolutely tear through heavy multitasking, especially thanks to the inclusion of 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200MHz RAM.

You can open up the PC with relative ease for DIY upgrades, and the system supports up to 64GB of RAM. There's also an M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe slot that comes filled from the factory with a 2TB drive with plenty of storage space. For future upgrades, Geekom also managed to fit an M.2 SATA slot and a 2.5-inch SATA HDD slot for extra expandability.

The tiny form factor — the PC measures just 4.6 x 4.4 x 1.9 inches — is nevertheless home to three USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2) ports, dual USB4 for compatibility with the best Thunderbolt docks, USB-A, an SD card reader, 2.5GbE LAN, dual HDMI 2.0, and 3.5mm audio. It can handle up to four external displays, and there's plenty of connectivity for your favorite PC accessories. If you don't want to run a cable to the PC for the internet, it includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

The Geekom Mini IT13 is comfortable sitting on your desk with its four sturdy feet, but the PC comes with a VESA mounting kit for installation under the desk, behind a monitor, or practically anywhere else you have space.

Thanks to the inclusion of Windows 11 Pro, it can be used in the office, retail outlets, displays and kiosks, and many more areas. Its cheap price also makes it great for home use, with productivity work, video streaming, and beyond in mind. Just be sure to use code WINDOWSIT13 at checkout to get the full $128 discount. This deal is available for Amazon US and Amazon UK shoppers.

What about Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day is nearly here, with July 16 set to kick off the two-day event. Most major retailers are also offering competing sales events, and you should be able to find plenty of great Prime Day deals on PC upgrade parts and graphics cards.

We're seeing tons of deals ahead of the official Prime Day event, and you don't necessarily need to wait to save big. Case in point? This Geekom Mini IT13 deal. It's an impressive discount with our exclusive code, and there's a very good chance that you won't find a better deal with Prime Day arrives.