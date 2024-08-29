I’ve never seen this powerful mini PC so cheap, and it’s all thanks to our exclusive discount

Mini PCs are proving to be extremely popular these days thanks to their affordable pricing, compact design, upgradeable hardware, and wide range of ports. You no longer have to buy a full-size desktop PC to get enough performance for productivity, streaming, gaming, and beyond, and Geekom is one company leading the way with its mini PC lineup.

We've favorably reviewed a bunch of Geekom's mini PCs here at Windows Central, and the company has proven its worth with modern performance hardware options, reliable designs, and competitive pricing. Geekom isn't shy about discounting its mini PCs, and indeed I've highlighted several too-good-to-miss sales.

Taking things one step further, Windows Central has once again landed an exclusive discount. The Geekom GT13 Pro Mini PC can be had for $100 less than usual when you use the code WIND100OFF during checkout at Geekom's official store. With regular prices starting at $649 for a model with a Core i7-13620H processor (CPU), 32GB of RAM, and 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD, you're looking at a $549 total after the discount.

Geekom's GT13 Pro Mini also comes in a Core i9-13900H config with 2TB of storage space for $899, which drops to $799 with the discount code. Furthermore, for a limited time, Geekom is adding a wireless keyboard and mouse bundle for free to help you get started with your new PC.

Geekom GT13 Pro Mini PC | was $649 now $549 at Geekom Geekom has Intel Core i7 and Core i9 configs available for sale, each subject to the $100 discount when you use code WIND100OFF at checkout. If you're in the UK, the same code applies to receive £130 off the total. This deal only runs until August 31, so don't wait too long.

Why Geekom's GT13 Pro Mini PC is so popular

Geekom's GT13 Pro can do just about anything despite its compact nature. (Image credit: Geekom)

There are countless mini PC brands from which you can choose, but only a few can be considered for recommendation. Geekom currently makes some of the best mini PCs on the market in terms of design, performance, and pricing, and we've had plenty of experience with its products. We notably reviewed the Geekom AS 6, handing it a Windows Central Best Award thanks to its performance, thermals, and connectivity.

Turning back to the GT13 Pro I'm highlighting here, you can expect the same great design and thermal performance as Geekom's other options. The base model with a Core i7-13620H CPU, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD originally launched at $729 and has since dropped to a $649 regular price. When you use discount code WIND100OFF, however, the price drops by another $100.

The same $100 discount code can be applied to the upgrade model with a Core i9-13900H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. The $899 price drops to just $799. If you're in the UK, Geekom's deal will knock up to £130 off the base model.

The GT13 Pro might be small, but it manages to offer dual-channel and upgradeable DDR4-3200MHz RAM, upgradeable M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and even an M.2 2242 SATA slot for additional storage. The single fan and ample venting on the sides keep things cool, and you get plenty of power for productivity and even gaming thanks to integrated Iris Xe graphics.

Connectivity is no issue here, as Geekom covers the front and back with ports. You get easy-to-reach dual USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2) and a 3.5mm audio jack on the front, as well as an SD card reader on the side. The back has dual HDMI 2.0, two USB4, USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), USB-A 2.0, and RJ45 Ethernet with 2.5GbE support. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 are cooked in for wireless connectivity.

All those ports come together to offer quad 4K display support or a single 8K display, allowing you to realize the desktop setup of your dreams.

The aluminum case can be VESA mounted to get it off of your desk, and it's been tested against a bunch of metrics to prove its durability. If you'd like a powerful mini PC that's not any larger than a docking station, this should be a great way to go. Especially with our exclusive $100 discount code for both Core i7 and Core i9 models.