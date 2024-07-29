Lenovo Back to School Sale discounts laptops, desktops, monitors, mini PCs, and more while supplies last — College students and teachers can get an extra 20% off select accessories

Right now, the Lenovo Back to School Sale is underway at the Lenovo website and it's seriously reducing the prices on various tech. This includes deals on laptops, desktops, monitors, mini PCs, accessories, and more. Whether you're going back to school and need new gear or you simply want to upgrade your current devices now is a great time to do so without spending nearly as much. If you're a college student or teacher, you can even get up to an extra 20% off select accessories after verification with Lenovo.

I've taken some time to round up the best deals going on right now. I also checked major retailers and made sure to include the lowest prices I found. Here are the deals I recommend most.

Lenovo ThinkVision 23.8 inch Monitor - T24i-30 | was $299.99 now $139.00 at Newegg (53% off) This 23.8-inch IPS display is considered older, but it still boasts a high-quality 16:9 aspect ratio that offers a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a peak refresh rate of 60Hz. In terms of connectivity, it includes HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.4, VGA, five USB-A 3.0 ports, and a headphone jack, providing versatile options for connecting various devices.



✅Perfect for: Anyone looking for a budget display ❌Avoid it if: You need something with a higher refresh rate or OLED panel. 💰Price check: $139.99 at Lenovo | $154.99 at Amazon | $267.15 at Walmart

Lenovo 400 Wireless Mouse | was $18.99 now $6.99 at Lenovo (63% off) This mouse comes with a USB-A wireless dongle. Simply plug the dongle into your laptop or computer, and you're good to go. It has an ambidextrous design, is powered by one AA battery, weighs 65g (2.29 oz), and offers 1200 DPI. ✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants a simple wireless mouse with good responsiveness. ❌Avoid it if: You'd prefer a mouse with more buttons on it. 💰Price check: $19.25 at Walmart 👀 Similar deal: $6.99 at Newegg

Lenovo 15.6 inch Portable Monitor - L15 | was $229.99 now $156.39 at Lenovo (32% off) Bring an extra monitor with you wherever you go with this portable IPS 15.6-inch option. It offers a 16:9 aspect ratio, 1920 x 1080p, and reaches a peak 60Hz refresh rate. There are two USB-C 3.1 ports each with DisplayPort 1.2 Alt Mode to fit your connecting needs. ✅Perfect for: People who tend to travel around with their laptop and want an extra monitor. ❌Avoid it if: You need a different size or would prefer a nicer screen type. 👀 Similar deal: $156.39 at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6 | was $1,519.00 now $668.36 at Newegg (55% off) This laptop features a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U with an integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics card, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. The display is a 16-inch IPS touchscreen that reaches up to 60Hz with a max 1920 x 1200 resolution. It comes with a fingerprint reader, camera shutter, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1 (or higher). ✅Perfect for: Business people or those who need a lot of battery life. ❌Avoid it if: You want a laptop that can handle gaming 💰Price check: $729.99 at Best Buy | $713.93 at Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 (Gen 8) | was $1,139.99 now $789.99 at Lenovo (30% off) This 2-in-1 laptop utilizes a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P and an integrated Intel Iris Xe with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The IPS touchscreen is 16-inches (2560 x 1600) and can reach up to a 60Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a fingerprint reader, Lenovo Digital Pen, and features a camera privacy shutter. ✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants a device that can function as both a laptop and tablet. ❌Avoid it if: You need something that can handle more graphically intensive programs and video games 👀 Alternative deal: Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga 13.3 2-in-1 was $979.99 now $881.99 at Best Buy 🔎Our experience: Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 (Gen 8) review

Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation | was $1,759.00 now $879.00 at Lenovo (50% off) This mini PC features a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13500 processor with an integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. It also supplies an impressive range of ports including a USB-C, six USB-A, an HDMI 2.1, a DisplayPort 1.4, an RJ45, four miniDP, and a headphone jack. Thanks to its compact shape, it doesn't take up a lot of space and can even lie horizontal below your monitor. ✅Perfect for: Anyone limited on space that still wants a powerful little computer. ❌Avoid it if: You're looking for a device that can handle more demanding programs and games. 👀 Alternative deal: Lenovo ThinkCentre M70q Gen 4 was $769.99 now $709.99 at Best Buy

Why we recommend Lenovo devices

Lenovo Legion laptops feature vibrant RGB keyboards. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

We at Windows Central have tested and reviewed several Lenovo devices through the years. Overall, the tech company produces great products that are built well and provide many conveniences. Even in my own experience, I know that Lenovo offers everything you need from computer accessories to business laptops and even gaming laptops. If you want to see more deals, go to the Lenovo Back to School Sale page to see even more discounts.

During the ongoing Lenovo Back to School Sale, devices in various categories are seriously discounted up to 68% off. What's more, Lenovo states that college students and teacher can even get an extra 20% off select accessories as long as they verify that they are indeed college students or teachers. That can equal out to some really great savings, in total.

Of the device currently on sale, the Lenovo ThinkVision 23.8-inch Monitor - T24i-30 is a fantastic choice for anyone who needs a budget monitor. It was already a cheap display option because it is a few years old (it has a VGA connection to give some context). However, it still offers a respectable 1920 x 1080 resolution in a 16:9 aspect ratio and can reach up to a 60Hz refresh rate, which is really good. Plus, there are multiple useful ports to make use of including an HDMI 1.4 port, DisplayPort 1.4, and multiples USB-A ports. The best discount for this monitor is $139.00 at Newegg.

Outside of the monitor, I also recommend checking out the Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 (Gen 8). This is a reliable 2-in-1 device that can function as laptop or can be folded backward into a tablet mode. It offers great battery life to last your entire school or workday. Just don't expect to be able to run graphically demanding programs on it or intensive video games. Right now, it's only $789.99 at Lenovo.

Finally, for those of you who are short on room but want a decent desktop, you should look at the ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation. It's basically a mini PC with tons of ports. You'll be able to connect to a monitor using either an HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 1.4 connection. Plus, there are multiple USB ports for plugging in your various accessories. To save room, you can either stand it up vertically or lay it flat, horizontally, beneath your monitor. It's currently only $879.00 at Lenovo.