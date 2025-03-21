I just bought this 34% off 1TB SSD for my gaming PC because it's fast, cheap, and well-rated — Now I can finally upgrade my gaming PC
I needed more storage in my gaming desktop, so I bought this fantastic SSD with heatsink while it's $41 off.
Thanks to a fantastic deal going on right now, I was able to get a 1TB PCIe Gen 4x4 NVMe M.2 SSD with heatsink for just $79.99 at Best Buy, instead of having to pay its usual $120.99 price.
I've been meaning to upgrade my favorite ASUS ROG G22CH gaming desktop for a while now, and it was thanks to this great deal that I finally decided to do it.
Crucial T500 1TB Internal M.2 SSD with Heatsink
Was: $120.99
Now: $79.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy customer reviews ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
This internal SSD is marketed as PS5-ready, but it's also ideal for compatible gaming desktops. It offers up to a 7,300 MB/s read speed and up to a 6,800 MB/s write speed to meet your gaming needs. It's also available in a 2TB capacity if you're willing to pay a bit more.
✅ Perfect for: Anyone looking to upgrade their gaming laptop or gaming desktop with more storage space. Its transfer speeds might even be faster than the ones on your current computer's SSD.
❌ Avoid if: Your laptop or desktop does not have M.2 2280 slots and thus is not compatible with this SSD.
🔎 Specs: PCIe Gen 4x4 NVMe M.2 SSD | Transfer speeds: Up to a 7,300 MB/s read speed, up to a 6,800 MB/s write speed
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
💰 Also on sale at: $79.99 at Amazon | $79.99 at Newegg | $79.99 at B&H
💸 Alternative deal: 2TB Crucial T500 SSD was $209.99 now $132.99 at Amazon
Why I bought this Crucial T500 1TB SSD instead of another option
Ever since I wrote our ASUS ROG G22CH review (which also happens to be on sale right now), I've regularly used this compact gaming desktop as my main gaming PC. But given that my husband and I both play a lot of games, we keep running out of storage space.
I'd been meaning to upgrade this compact gaming PC for a while, but it wasn't until I saw the low $79.99 deal price of the Crucial T500 SSD with heatsink that I decided to pull the trigger.
I could have chosen a different SSD deal to go with, but I decided I wanted to buy this internal SSD because it is highly rated, has really high transfer speeds, doesn't cost a ton, and has heatsink just like the SSD that came with my ROG G22CH.
This SSD reaches up to a 7,300 MB/s read speed and up to a 6,800 MB/s write speed, which I'm looking forward to since the SSD that came with my desktop only tends to reach around a 4,400 MB/s read speed and a 3,400 MB/s write speed.
Is this the lowest price Crucial T500 1TB SSD with heatsink has ever been?
No. The Crucial T500 went on sale for as low as $64.99 a couple of years ago, but it hasn't been that low since then.
Considering the market right now, it's unclear if it ever will go that low again.
According to CamelCamelCamel, this SSD usually sells between $100 and $115 at Amazon, so $79.99 is still a very good discount.
What are the transfer speeds of Crucial T500 1TB SSD with heatsink?
The Crucial T500 1TB SSD with heatsink offers up to a 7,300 MB/s read speed and up to a 6,800 MB/s write speed, which is pretty fast and perfect for gaming.
Can I use Crucial T500 1TB SSD with heatsink on my gaming PC?
Yes, as long as your computer is compatible and has M.2 2280 slots and has room, you should be able to use the Crucial T500 1TB SSD with heatsink.
What is heatsink on an SSD?
Heatsink helps an SSD regulate its temperature by dissipating heat, thus allowing an SSD to work more efficiently.
Do I need an SSD with heatsink?
It depends on how you plan to use your SSD/computer. If you regularly transfer a lot of data or know that your computer doesn't have the best cooling system then heatsink can help your SSD run a lot better.
Heatsink is often not strictly necessary, but if you have room for it then it doesn't hurt to have.
Self-professed gaming geek Rebecca Spear is one of Windows Central's editors and reviewers with a focus on gaming handhelds, mini PCs, PC gaming, and laptops. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of articles with everything from editorials, reviews, previews, features, previews, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming-related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market. You can follow her @rrspear on X (formerly Twitter).
