Thanks to a fantastic deal going on right now, I was able to get a 1TB PCIe Gen 4x4 NVMe M.2 SSD with heatsink for just $79.99 at Best Buy, instead of having to pay its usual $120.99 price.

I've been meaning to upgrade my favorite ASUS ROG G22CH gaming desktop for a while now, and it was thanks to this great deal that I finally decided to do it.

Why I bought this Crucial T500 1TB SSD instead of another option

I bought the Crucial T500 1TB SSD with Heatsink so I can upgrade my ASUS ROG G22CH compact gaming desktop. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Ever since I wrote our ASUS ROG G22CH review (which also happens to be on sale right now), I've regularly used this compact gaming desktop as my main gaming PC. But given that my husband and I both play a lot of games, we keep running out of storage space.

I'd been meaning to upgrade this compact gaming PC for a while, but it wasn't until I saw the low $79.99 deal price of the Crucial T500 SSD with heatsink that I decided to pull the trigger.

I could have chosen a different SSD deal to go with, but I decided I wanted to buy this internal SSD because it is highly rated, has really high transfer speeds, doesn't cost a ton, and has heatsink just like the SSD that came with my ROG G22CH.

This SSD reaches up to a 7,300 MB/s read speed and up to a 6,800 MB/s write speed, which I'm looking forward to since the SSD that came with my desktop only tends to reach around a 4,400 MB/s read speed and a 3,400 MB/s write speed.

Is this the lowest price Crucial T500 1TB SSD with heatsink has ever been? No. The Crucial T500 went on sale for as low as $64.99 a couple of years ago, but it hasn't been that low since then. Considering the market right now, it's unclear if it ever will go that low again. According to CamelCamelCamel, this SSD usually sells between $100 and $115 at Amazon, so $79.99 is still a very good discount.

What are the transfer speeds of Crucial T500 1TB SSD with heatsink? The Crucial T500 1TB SSD with heatsink offers up to a 7,300 MB/s read speed and up to a 6,800 MB/s write speed, which is pretty fast and perfect for gaming.

Can I use Crucial T500 1TB SSD with heatsink on my gaming PC? Yes, as long as your computer is compatible and has M.2 2280 slots and has room, you should be able to use the Crucial T500 1TB SSD with heatsink.

What is heatsink on an SSD? Heatsink helps an SSD regulate its temperature by dissipating heat, thus allowing an SSD to work more efficiently.