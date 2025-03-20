The ASUS ROG G22CH might be the best pre-built PC for you if you're short on space, especially now that it's $400 cheaper than usual at Newegg.

The discounted model, which includes an Intel Core i7-14700F processor (CPU) and NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti graphics card (GPU), has enough power to handle modern games, and it does so with a chassis that's a fraction of the size of a standard tower.

Compact gaming ASUS ROG G22CH

Was: $1,499.99

Now: $1,099.99 at Newegg "ASUS ROG provides the accessible gaming excellence it promises with this compact tower that can easily fit on your desk or media center. It's packed with a powerful RTX-4070 GPU and an Intel Core i9-13900KF to provide smooth gaming experiences. The fans tend to be loud, but they keep the system cool and working efficiently. Plus, you can customize this rig's RGB lighting for a fun vibe." Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants a pre-built gaming PC that doesn't take up a lot of space despite having desktop-class hardware inside. ❌Avoid if: If you hate fan noise (the PC's fans run a lot due to the compact size), you want a desktop that's easy to upgrade, or you want something more powerful than a 4060 Ti. CPU: Intel Core i4-14700F. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti (8GB). RAM: 16GB DDR5. SSD: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe. Ports: 1x Ethernet, 1x HDMI 2.0a, 1x HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a, 3x audio jack, 2x USB-A 2.0, 4x USB-A 3.2, 1x USB-C 3.2. Size: 4.5 (W) x 12.7 (H) x 11.3 (D) inches (11.50 x 32.30 x 28.69 cm). Release date: 2024. 👉 See at: Newegg.com 👀 Price check: $1,675.97 at Amazon (Core i7/RTX 4070)

Why buy a compact PC like the ASUS ROG G22CH?

The ASUS ROG G22CH packs a ton of hardware into its small chassis. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Sure, the RTX 40-series GPU inside is no longer the latest hardware now that NVIDIA launched its RTX 5000 "Blackwell" cards.

However, the RTX 4060 Ti remains an extremely popular GPU, coming in third place on Steam's February 2025 hardware survey.

Why so popular? Despite a lack of more than 8GB of VRAM, which can cause some issues in games with very high-quality textures, the 4060 Ti represents an attractive mix of price and performance. Or at least it did when it launched.

The RTX 4060 Ti has become a lot rarer in recent months, and attempting to buy one new will often set you back more than you expected. You can probably see where I'm going with this.

The ROG G22CH comes with a standard ASUS RTX 4060 Ti 8GB DUAL desktop GPU, so no worries about lesser performance from a laptop version. Looking at Newegg, this same card now goes for about $642.

It also packs an Intel Core i7-14700F CPU, which retails for about $310. A 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD and 16GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM wrap things up.

While you can certainly get inside the PC to tinker, upgrades are generally more difficult due to the cramped interior. The lack of space also causes the fans to run louder than usual, so that's something you'll have to make peace with.

Image 1 of 5 The ASUS ROG G22CH with front panel and side in view. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The ASUS ROG G22CH has a large vent on the side for better airflow. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The ASUS ROG G22CH has plenty of ports. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central ) The ASUS ROG G22CH next to a monitor and keyboard. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The ASUS ROG G22CH's front ports for easy access. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Windows Central Editor Rebecca Spear reviewed an ASUS ROG G22CH with NVIDIA's RTX 4070 and Intel Core i9 inside, noting the elevated fan noise.

However, the Core i7 and RTX 4060 Ti in the discounted model shouldn't be as much of a strain on the thermal system.

Here's how Spear summed up the review:

"Taking the time to gather all of the compatible hardware you need for gaming and then putting it all together in a tower that fits it all can be a daunting or time-consuming task. If you want something ready to go when you get it and won't take up that much room, then the ASUS ROG G22CH-DB978 is an excellent choice. Its powerful CPU and GPU can handle any intensive gaming tasks you throw at it while producing high FPS and smooth gameplay. The fans run a bit loud, which also helps keep the system running efficiently."

With tons of ports and built-in RGB lighting, this little gaming PC might be the right way to improve your gaming room on the cheap.

I have no idea how long this sale will run, but for now, you can grab the ASUS ROG G22CH for $400 less than usual, bringing it down to $1,099.99 at Newegg.