Cyber Monday is your one chance to save on a Razer Blade 15 with RTX 3080 Ti graphics

If you want a gaming laptop that doesn't pull any punches, Razer is usually where you want to go. Of course, they don't pull any punches on price either except for Cyber Monday where you can actually get the Razer Blade 15 on sale for $3,399.99 through Amazon (opens in new tab). While that might still seem like a lot, it's not as bad when you realize it normally sells for $3,700 and the same laptop is $4,000 on Razer's website. This price is actually $100 cheaper than another version of this laptop that is usually $300 less, so it's about as good a bargain as you can find.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop $3,700 $3,399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A very well-equipped machine with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. It also has a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution but an outstanding 360Hz refresh rate.

Gaming laptop deals: Dell (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Lenovo (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | HP (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Razer (opens in new tab)

You're getting what you pay for with a laptop like this. It does not spare any features. It's fully loaded specs-wise with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor capable of up to 4.80GHz speeds, 32GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive with NVMe tech for plenty of storage and super fast read/write speeds. And of course you also get the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card that allows for some super high end gaming.

That's good because you'll need the power to get up to the 360Hz refresh rate your new 15.6-inch monitor is capable of. It also has a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and 2ms response time. Other features include per-key backlighting on the keyboard, Razer Chroma that not only lets you customize your lighting but sync it with other gear, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, and more.

Check out our gaming laptop hub for even more Cyber Monday deals, including a wide range of budget options.