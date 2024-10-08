I review gaming laptops for a living, and Dell's 16-inch RTX 4070 beast is my top pick — back to its lowest-ever Prime Day price

Gaming laptops are the most accessible route to modern PC gaming, skipping the need to buy a full-sized desktop and offering more power than a pocket-sized handheld. Dell remains one of the most reliable brands in the space, and its Alienware subbrand usually holds its flagship gaming laptops, but the self-branded Dell G16 with maximum specs is down to only $1,299.99 at Dell for a limited time.

It comes with Intel's high-end Core i9-13900HX CPU from its 13th Gen of mobile processors and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB) graphics to handle practically anything you throw at it, but the 16-inch display running a 2560x1600 resolution at 240Hz is the real star, pushing modern games to their maximum framerates without stuttering or screen tearing. It's practically a perfect balance of price and performance and too easy for me to recommend to anyone looking for an upgrade (or some well-prepared Christmas gift shopping.)

Why I'm recommending the Dell G16

It's a chunky slab of performance-grade hardware, but gamers will love the value on offer. (Image credit: Dell)

I have literally tested the best gaming laptops in the world alongside my colleagues, so I know what excess looks like. On the other hand, I've also gone hands-on with some underbaked disappointments, so I know a plastic lump of wasted time when I see one. Dell has been a constant in the laptop space in that it hasn't had any severe missteps in recent memory. Its only repetitive downside is that it keeps making heavy machines — and gaming laptops are always the heaviest.

The G16 is no exception to the rule, so be prepared to unbox a chunky 16-inch laptop with weighty (6.59lb) heft. On the upside, Dell has intentionally left room for a proper thermal solution using a vapor chamber with heat pipes and fans to keep the laptop cool during gaming. Essentially, you're getting a no-compromise gaming machine that still technically qualifies as "portable," though it's more of a desktop replacement than an "on-the-go" device.

Internally, the specs are as good as most people will need. Despite Intel releasing its 14th Gen mobile processors and even Core Ultra Series 1 to follow those up, the 13th Gen Core i9-13900HX is still beyond powerful enough to handle today's AAA games. It's the same story with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 GPU in that it's technically not the best in its category, but a powerful card that won't fall behind in modern games, especially if you prioritize framerate over visuals to make use of that 240Hz screen.

There are $3,000 to $4,000 gaming laptops out there with RTX 4090 GPUs and 32GB of RAM, but the jump in price doesn't always translate to a real-world leap to a better experience. Some luxuries like ray-traced lighting and 4K resolutions feel like novelties after a while, but a solid framerate and 1TB of spacious storage is a long-term appeal for any serious gamer. At $1,299 with Dell's official store, this is the best performance-per-dollar gaming laptop I've seen during this October Prime Day season, and Dell has even cheaper options if you'd prefer — not to be missed.