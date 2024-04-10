Dell flash sale slashes the best XPS 15 deal to an even better price, but it ends soon!

Dell has a 48-hour flash sale going on right now that can save you hundreds on an incredible range of PCs. Among the discounted devices is the XPS 15 with an Intel Core i9 and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. That model is down to $1,799. That's a savings of $700 and gets you a beautiful laptop with high-end specs.

Dell XPS 15 | was $2,409 now $1,799 at Dell The XPS 15 builds on years of design refinements and improvements from Dell's flagship Ultrabook lineup. This model runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i9, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, and has 32GB of RAM.

Best XPS 15 deals

Dell has a range of PCs on sale for its flash sale, so it's worth playing around with search parameters when shopping. Just be aware that since some models are on sale and others are not, you may see a dramatic increase in price by changing a single spec. Since the XPS 15 isn't Dell's newest PC, there are also some configurations that are no longer available. For example, upgrading the screen of this discounted model above to a 3.5K panel also requires you to get an RTX 4070 instead of an RTX 4060.

If you follow this link, you should see all of the XPS 15 models on sale, even if discounts have changed since this article went live.

Dell XPS 15 review highlights

The XPS 15 earned high marks in our review for its design, performance, and battery life. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

In our Dell XPS 15 review, the laptop earned a respectable 4 out of 5 for its performance, design, display, and battery life (note that the review unit had an OLED panel). The only major knocks on the XPS 15 were its camera, lack of a USB-A or HDMI port, and its price. The last of those is minimized now, thanks to a sizeable discount from Dell.

"To say the Dell XPS 15 (9530) has a powerful presence is an understatement. It was clear from the moment I pulled the laptop from the packaging that Dell's sleek design and thin chassis are designed to impress in an understated form of elegance," said Rebecca Spear in our review.

"The screen bezel is less than a centimeter thick on either side, which allows the OLED display to take center stage without any distracting framing. What's more, when closed, the XPS 15 (9530) looks ultra slim and classy. It doesn't weigh a ton either at 4.23 lbs (1.92kg), making it easy to transport."

The XPS 15 also received praise for its touchpad and keyboard from Spears:

"There really are only good things to say here. The touchpad feels huge, allowing me to quickly navigate the cursor wherever I want without having to lift and swipe repeatedly and without compromising keyboard space. The keys themselves are perfectly situated in relation to each other, and all press down in a satisfying way. "

XPS 15 vs. XPS 16

Dell launched its new XPS 14 and XPS 16 earlier this year. Those laptops have radical redesigns when compared to Dell's previous larger XPS laptops. Zero-lattice keyboards, a haptic trackpad, and a row of haptic function keys round out the futuristic designs in the XPS 14 and XPS 16. Those laptops also run on Intel Core Ultra processors.

You could make the argument that the XPS 14 is more of a successor to the XPS 15 than the XPS 16 is. But the XPS 14 maxes out at an RTX 4050. If you need an RTX 4060 or RTX 4070, you need to go with the XPS 16. The XPS 16 is also on sale for up to $510 off right now.

The XPS 16 looks sleek, and its specs are impressive, but it is also more expensive than the XPS 15, especially with the latter discounted by up to $700. Which one is right for you depends on your budget and which design you prefer, but you can't go wrong with either.