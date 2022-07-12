Get up to 30% off the Surface Pro 8 right now for Amazon Prime Day

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is only sale for Amazon Prime Day, with a handful of SKUs available for between 26% and 30% off, with prices starting from $1,187 at Amazon for a Surface Pro 8 (opens in new tab) with Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. T (opens in new tab)hat's a saving of $200 for this model, but there's more savings to be had the higher up the tier list you go!

The Surface Pro 8 with an Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage is on sale too! This one can be had for just $1,335.99 on Amazon right now, down from its usual $1,899 price tag. There's also the model with 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD on sale for $1,919, down from $2,199 right now.

Get a Surface Pro 8 for less on Prime Day

Microsoft's latest Surface Pro with an Intel Core i5 or Intel Core i7, up to 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage is on sale today only for Amazon Prime day. Get it in either Graphite or Platinum colors too!

The Surface Pro 8 is Microsoft's latest and greatest flagship 2-in-1 PC, featuring a large 13-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920. It's also powered by Intel's 11th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 chips, with Iris Xe Graphics which provides more power in the GPU department. Surface Pro 8 was launched in late 2021, and is available in Black or White colorways. You can also buy a separate Type Cover accessory that turns your Surface Pro 8 into a fully-fledged laptop.

