Labor Day sale cuts $360 off this gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

When it comes to shopping for a gaming PC, you have to weigh your options with three factors in mind, portability, affordability, and power. Generally, you can only get two of those elements in a single system, but that's not always the case if you can find the right deal. Right now, you can pick up an MSI Katana 15 for up to $360 off, bringing its price to $1,139.

While that price tag isn't what I'd call cheap, it is a solid bargain for a gaming laptop with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. Those specs, plus the 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD are enough to handle the best PC games.

If you prefer something with a newer CPU, you can also get the Katana 15 with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 for $1,422.97 at Amazon right now.

MSI packs a lot of power into its gaming laptops, and that's no exception with the Katana 15. In addition to its impressive specs, the gaming laptop has 4-zone RGB lighting, highlighted WASD keys, and a full number pad.

The 15.6-inch IPS display of the Katana 15 has a 144Hz refresh rate and an FHD resolution (1920 x 1080). That resolution isn't as high as what you'd see on some other gaming laptops. The Katana 15 is more about hitting high framerates on higher settings than cranking up the resolution, so make sure you consider your preference before placing an order.

MSI isn't a brand that's as well-known as Razer or Alienware, but MSI makes quite a few impressive gaming laptops. They're a solid brand that offers a more affordable way to get high-end gaming performance, especially when their gaming laptops are on sale.