The Lenovo 16" IdeaPad is a fantastic laptop for work, school, or personal use.

Right now during a limited-time deal, you can get a Lenovo 16" IdeaPad 5 Slim laptop bundled with a 1-Year Personal License for Microsoft 365 for more than half off.

This bundle is usually valued at $889.99, however, while the deal lasts, you can get it for just $429.99 at B&H.

This limited-time deal ends at 11:30pm ET tonight or when stock runs out.

It's a really nice discount, especially since Microsoft 365 gives you access to Word, PowerPoint, and more.

Laptop bundle 💻 Lenovo 16" IdeaPad Slim 5 Laptop Kit with Microsoft 365 Personal 1-Year License

Was: $889.99

Now: $429.99 at B&H ✅ Perfect for: Anyone who wants an inexpensive personal computer that comes with a year of Office programs like Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more. ❌ Avoid if: You want one of the latest AI PCs. 🔎 CPU: Intel Core 5 120U GPU: Intel Graphics Memory: 16GB RAM Storage: 1TB SSD Display: 16-inch non-touch Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1 + Wi-Fi 6 👉 See at: B&H.com 💸 Alternative deals: 512GB SSD 5i Slim version was $869.99 now $569.99 at Lenovo | AMD Ryzen 7 version $799.00 at Amazon

This laptop comes with number pad for easy data entry. (Image credit: Lenovo)

What do I get with Microsoft 365? A Microsoft 365 License gives you access to various programs such as Microsoft Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneDrive, and more. You also get 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage.

Is Intel Core 5 120U a good processor? Yes, depending on what you want your computer to do, the Intel Core 5 120U can be a fantastic processor for school, office, and personal use. It released in January 2024 and has 10 cores (2 performance, 8 efficient) and 12 threads with a max Turbo Frequency of 5 GHz.

How does Intel Core 5 compare to i5? These are both reliable processors, but the 5 is newer and slightly more powerful than the i5 processors.

Is the Lenovo 16" IdeaPad Slim 5 a good laptop? Yes, the Lenovo 16" IdeaPad Slim 5 is a great choice for people who want a laptop that doesn't feature the latest AI technologies or AI-CPUs. It's reliable and straightforward.

Is the Lenovo 16" IdeaPad Slim 5 an AI PC laptop? No. The Lenovo 16" IdeaPad Slim 5 laptop does not feature an AI-boosted Intel Core Ultra processor with an NPY and so it is not an AI PC.