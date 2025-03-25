Today only, this 16" Lenovo laptop is more than 50% off and comes with Microsoft 365 — Access Word, PowerPoint, and more
The Lenovo 16" IdeaPad Slim 5 comes with a Personal 1-Year License for Microsoft 365 and it's more than half off today only.
Right now during a limited-time deal, you can get a Lenovo 16" IdeaPad 5 Slim laptop bundled with a 1-Year Personal License for Microsoft 365 for more than half off.
This bundle is usually valued at $889.99, however, while the deal lasts, you can get it for just $429.99 at B&H.
This limited-time deal ends at 11:30pm ET tonight or when stock runs out.
It's a really nice discount, especially since Microsoft 365 gives you access to Word, PowerPoint, and more.
Lenovo 16" IdeaPad Slim 5 Laptop Kit with Microsoft 365 Personal 1-Year License
Was: $889.99
Now: $429.99 at B&H
✅ Perfect for: Anyone who wants an inexpensive personal computer that comes with a year of Office programs like Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more.
❌ Avoid if: You want one of the latest AI PCs.
🔎 CPU: Intel Core 5 120U GPU: Intel Graphics Memory: 16GB RAM Storage: 1TB SSD Display: 16-inch non-touch Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1 + Wi-Fi 6
👉 See at: B&H.com
💸 Alternative deals: 512GB SSD 5i Slim version was $869.99 now $569.99 at Lenovo | AMD Ryzen 7 version $799.00 at Amazon
What do I get with Microsoft 365?
A Microsoft 365 License gives you access to various programs such as Microsoft Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneDrive, and more. You also get 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage.
Is Intel Core 5 120U a good processor?
Yes, depending on what you want your computer to do, the Intel Core 5 120U can be a fantastic processor for school, office, and personal use.
It released in January 2024 and has 10 cores (2 performance, 8 efficient) and 12 threads with a max Turbo Frequency of 5 GHz.
How does Intel Core 5 compare to i5?
These are both reliable processors, but the 5 is newer and slightly more powerful than the i5 processors.
Is the Lenovo 16" IdeaPad Slim 5 a good laptop?
Yes, the Lenovo 16" IdeaPad Slim 5 is a great choice for people who want a laptop that doesn't feature the latest AI technologies or AI-CPUs. It's reliable and straightforward.
Is the Lenovo 16" IdeaPad Slim 5 an AI PC laptop?
No. The Lenovo 16" IdeaPad Slim 5 laptop does not feature an AI-boosted Intel Core Ultra processor with an NPY and so it is not an AI PC.
Does the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 have a number pad?
Yes! The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 has a number pad, which makes it more convenient to input numeric data into spreadsheets, documents, and more.
Self-professed gaming geek Rebecca Spear is one of Windows Central's editors and reviewers with a focus on gaming handhelds, mini PCs, PC gaming, and laptops. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of articles with everything from editorials, reviews, previews, features, previews, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming-related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market. You can follow her @rrspear on X (formerly Twitter).
