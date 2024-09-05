Lenovo announces five new AMD laptops, but this one is my favorite

What you need to know

Lenovo announced five new AMD-powered laptops at IFA 2024, including ThinkPad, ThinkBook, IdeaPad Slim, and Yoga Pro models.

The ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6) shows the most promise, with next-gen AMD Ryzen AI PRO CPUs, low-power display, 5G connectivity, and Copilot+ AI tools.

The laptops with AMD's Ryzen AI CPUs are expected to get access to Copilot+ AI tools in Windows starting in November.

Lenovo also announced a new ThinkShield feature and a new AI PC Fast Start tool for IT departments.

All laptops save the ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6) are available in EMEA markets only, with availability starting as early as September 2024.

It's been a busy few days as we head into the official start of IFA 2024 on September 6, with countless laptops from a bunch of major manufacturers already being revealed.

Intel used the opportunity to unveil its next-gen "Lunar Lake" Core Ultra Series 2 mobile processors (CPU), designed to take on AMD's Ryzen AI 300 and Qualcomm Snapdragon X chips, while Qualcomm announced a new X Plus entry for budget-minded devices.

We also learned that select Intel and AMD laptops with the aforementioned chips will receive access to Copilot+ AI tools in Windows 11 starting in November. That opens up a whole new swath of AI PCs for Microsoft's program, and Lenovo was quick to unveil five AMD-powered laptops, three of which make the cut for Copilot+ thanks to a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with more than 40 TOPS of power.

The Lenovo laptop that stands out most is the Thinkpad T14s (Gen 6). Not only is it the only PC to be released in North America, but it should prove to be a jack-of-all-trades for professionals who need connectivity everywhere, long battery life, and a durable build. That's right in my arena, especially because I'm partial to the ThinkPad keyboard.

The other four laptops aren't far behind, with some standouts coming to the ThinkBook, Yoga Pro, and IdeaPad Slim lineups. Let's take a look at all the new AMD laptops from Lenovo.

Lenovo's ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6) should be a top contender for best business laptop of the year

Image 1 of 5 Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6) showing left ports and intake vents on the bottom (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6) sitting open with keyboard and display in view (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6) sitting flat (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6) sitting open with keyboard and display in view (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6) showing off the lid and communication bar along the lid top (Image credit: Lenovo)

I reviewed the original ThinkPad T14s in 2020 when Lenovo made the naming change from T490s. It included 10th Gen Intel Core vPro and AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 mobile chips, optional LTE connectivity, and a slim design to fit into the "s" designation.

I ultimately called it a "well-built, slim business laptop that focuses on comfortable productivity, battery life, and security" in my review, further noting that "for best performance (and generally a more affordable price), opt for AMD's Ryzen PRO 4000 mobile CPUs." About four years later, I'm excited to see what Lenovo has done to improve this awesome business laptop that will pick up Copilot+ abilities in November.

Lenovo already released its ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6) with Snapdragon Elite chip in June, and the specs for the new AMD version are very similar. Standout differences include a heavier weight for the AMD system (2.86 pounds compared to 2.72 pounds), as well as some changes to ports, camera, and display options.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6) Price: From $1,699

CPU: Next-gen AMD Ryzen AI PRO

GPU: AMD Radeon (integrated)

NPU: TBD

RAM: Up to 64GB LPDDR5x-7500MHz (soldered)

SSD: Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe

Display: 14 inches, 16:10, 1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, up to low-power, AG, 100% sRGB, 400 nits

Ports: Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A, HDMI 2.1, SIM slot, 3.5mm audio

Battery: 58Wh

Camera: 5MP + IR, privacy shutter, HPD

Wireless: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G sub6

Dimensions: 12.3 x 8.6 x 0.66 inches

Weight: From 2.86 pounds (1.3kg)

Color: Eclipse Black

The AMD version I'm highlighting here boasts full Thunderbolt 4, which isn't usually the case considering Intel holds the licensing rights to the tech. There are otherwise still two USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio, and a SIM slot in models with 5G capabilities. Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 are closely matched (they use the same base tech), with the former offering some concrete assurances about power and performance. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 are also on board.

The T14s (Gen 6) with AMD has an improved 5MP webcam with an IR sensor and privacy shutter. Like the Snapdragon version, it offers human presence detection (HPD) for more convenient security. There's also a fingerprint reader baked into the power button for those who prefer to keep their camera covered.

It's a ThinkPad, so there are plenty of other security features, including Lenovo's ThinkShield toolset, Microsoft Pluton, Kensington lock slot, and AMD's own security measures that come with the AI PRO chips.

Speaking of performance hardware, Lenovo isn't mentioning anything beyond "Next Generation AMD Ryzen AI PRO." Considering the October 2024 launch date for the new T14s, AMD should be announcing these new chips in the coming weeks. If rumors are true, they'll be an offshoot of the Ryzen AI 300 CPUs announced in June. We recently tested one of the regular Ryzen AI 300 chips in the ASUS Zenbook S 16 and came away very impressed with performance and efficiency. Ryzen AI PRO is expected to have a similar NPU with 50 TOPS of power.

Lenovo is sticking with FHD+ IPS displays in the AMD model. The most popular will likely be the non-touch, low-power version with an anti-glare finish, 100% sRGB color, and 400 nits brightness. However, those who need touch will be able to get it (at the cost of some battery life). The system runs on a 58Wh battery, which Lenovo pegs at up to 17 hours of runtime.

The ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6) with AMD Ryzen AI PRO is expected to start at $1,699 when it launches in October.

Lenovo's new AI PC Fast Start tool seems ... intrusive

Lenovo announced some new security and privacy measures alongside the new ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6) and its other AI PCs. I mostly appreciate the ThinkPad lineup for its durability, outstanding keyboard, battery life, and connectivity options, taking the protection for my sensitive data for granted. But Lenovo knows its customers, and many rely heavily on robust security.

ThinkShield — Lenovo's collection of security tools that's baked into its business PCs — is getting a buff with SentinelOne's Singularity toolkit. It's expected to expand on AI-powered and automated responses to recognized threats.

AI PC Fast Start is another new feature coming to Lenovo's business laptops, and it'll benefit big companies with IT departments that need to deploy many AI PCs. Lenovo doesn't provide a ton of details here, but it appears to be an AI advisor that can analyze individual users and identify those who are particularly capable with AI tools.

AI PC Fast Start will no doubt save companies a lot of money as they can now see who truly benefits from AI tools and the PCs that run them, but it also sounds like the start of something dystopian. The last thing most of us want is an ever-present AI watching and reporting back on any small lapses in productivity when using a work PC, but it's easy to see that happening sometime in the near future. I look forward to getting more details once it's in action.

Lenovo's Yoga Pro 7 14 (Gen 9) is a creator's dream come true

Image 1 of 5 Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 14 (Gen 9) sitting open with keyboard and display in view (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 14 (Gen 9) side view with left ports (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 14 (Gen 9) right ports and display (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 14 (Gen 9) keyboard, touchpad, and top-firing speakers (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 14 (Gen 9) lid and finish (Image credit: Lenovo)

The Yoga Pro 7 14 (Gen 9) looks like it's built to be a mobile creator's dream come true. It's a clamshell laptop that's only launching in EMEA markets sometime in September starting at €1,699, so those of us in North America won't be able to get our hands on it.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 14 (Gen 9) Price: From €1,699

CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 9 365

GPU: AMD Radeon 880M (integrated)

NPU: 50 TOPS

RAM: 32GB LPDDR5x-6400MHz (soldered)

SSD: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe

Display: 14.5 inches, 2880x1800, OLED, 120Hz, 16:10, PureSight Pro, 600 nits, 100% AdobeRGB, 100% sRGB, 100% DCI-P3

Ports: USB4, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.1, USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), 3.5mm audio

Battery: 73Wh

Camera: FHD + IR, privacy shutter

Wireless: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Dimensions: 12.81 x 8.92 x 0.65 inches

Weight: From 3.4 pounds (1.54kg)

Color: Luna Grey

It's powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 CPU with an AMD Radeon 880M integrated GPU and NPU with 50 TOPS of power for local AI acceleration. That helps it make the cut for Copilot+ tools in Windows 11. Lenovo offers up to 32GB of LPDDR5x-6400MHz RAM and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

The display is the real attraction. It measures 14.5 inches with a 2880x1800 resolution, OLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate, 600 nits brightness, and 100% color reproduction across the sRGB, AdobeRGB, and DCI-P3 gamuts. No matter what sort of color-sensitive task you need to do, the Yoga Pro 7 will be able to handle it.

Typing should remain comfortable all day thanks to 1.5mm key travel, and there's a huge touchpad below. Two top-firing speakers flank the keys, and above the display is an FHD webcam with IR and a privacy shutter. It would be nice to see a higher resolution, but Windows Studio Effects can improve the picture greatly with AI.

Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 5 13 and 15 (Gen 10) are budget PCs for European markets

Image 1 of 5 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 13 (Gen 10) in a Cloud Grey finish (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 13 (Gen 10) in a Polar Blue finish (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 15 (Gen 10) in Cloud Grey (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 13 (Gen 10) with keyboard, touchpad, and top-firing speakers in view (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 13 (Gen 10) with Cloud Blue finish on the lid (Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo's new IdeaPad Slim 5 13 and 15 (Gen 10) laptops are technically considered AI PCs, but they won't get access to Copilot+ due to their use of AMD Ryzen 7000 chips. These older CPUs don't have the same 50 TOPS of power as their Ryzen AI counterparts, barring them from access to Microsoft's AI toolset.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 13/15 (Gen 10) Price: From €699

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7000

GPU: AMD Radeon (integrated)

RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-6400MHz (soldered)

SSD: Up to 1TB M.2 SSD

Display: 13.3 inches or 15.3 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), 60Hz, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, 2560x1600 OLED, 500 nits, 165Hz

Ports: Two USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.1, USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio

Battery: 54.7Wh, 70Wh

Camera: FHD + IR

Wireless: Wi-Fi 6/E, Bluetooth 5.3

Dimensions: 11.64 x 8.15 x 0.56 inches, 13.36 x 9.29 x 0.61 inches

Weight: From 2.54 pounds (1.15kg), From 3.28 pounds (1.49kg)

Color: Cloud Grey, Frost Blue, Seafoam Green (15-inch only)

The real attraction here is the price. The IdeaPad Slim laptops are only available in EMEA markets starting at just €699. They're expected to launch in October.

You have the choice of a 13.3- or 15.3-inch display, each with a 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution. The larger model also comes with a 2560x1600 (QHD+) OLED option with a boosted 165Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness. It'll no doubt be the right option for creators.

Lenovo stepped out of its regular business colors, offering Cloud Grey and Frost Blue for both models. The 15.3-inch laptop also gets an optional Seafoam Green color. Starting at just 2.54 pounds for the smaller laptop, they should prove to be great for those often on the move.

I can see some areas where Lenovo cut corners to keep the price down. The laptops lack USB4 or Thunderbolt 4, instead opting for dual USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.1, USB-A 3.2, 3.5mm audio, and a microSD card reader. You should nevertheless be able to connect your favorite laptop accessories. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 are on board for wireless connectivity.

Lenovo's ThinkBook 16 (Gen 7+) carefully balances price, performance, and features

Image 1 of 5 Lenovo ThinkBook 16 (Gen 7+) sitting open with display and full keyboard in view (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkBook 16 (Gen 7+) with a two-tone finish on the lid (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkBook 16 (Gen 7+) has a slim chassis (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkBook 16 (Gen 7+) folds back 180 degrees (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkBook 16 (Gen 7+) angled with keyboard and display in view (Image credit: Lenovo)

The ThinkBook 16 (Gen 7+) is another Windows laptop coming to EMEA markets only, and it's expected to start at €999. ThinkBook is generally a more affordable alternative to ThinkPad, and that tracks with this starting price.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 (Gen 7+) Price: From €999

CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 9 365

GPU: AMD Radeon 880M (integrated)

NPU: 50 TOPS

RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-7500MHz (soldered)

SSD: Up to dual 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe

Display: 16 inches, 3.2K, 165Hz, 100% DCI-P3, 400 nits, Dolby Vision

Ports: Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), two USB-A 3.1, USB-A 2.0, HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet, 3.5mm audio, SD card reader

Battery: 85Wh

Camera: FHD RGB + IR, privacy shutter

Wireless: Wi-Fi 7

Dimensions: 14 x 9.8 x 0.65 inches

Weight: From 4.19 pounds (1.9kg)

Color: Luna Grey

The AI PC boasts an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 CPU with an NPU capable of 50 TOPS, which means it will receive access to Copilot+ AI tools in November. Integrated Radeon 880M graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5x-7500MHz RAM, and up to dual 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs are available. It runs on an 85Wh battery, which Lenovo claims can go for up to 17 hours of 1080p video playback.

Despite the AMD performance hardware, Lenovo lists a Thunderbolt 4 ports instead of USB4. It also has USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), two USB-A 3.1, drop jaw USB-A 2.0, HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD card reader. That's a great selection of ports, especially if you're a creator.

The full-size keyboard includes a number pad, and below is a large haptic touchpad. Dual speakers are located on the bottom of the chassis, but they have Dolby Atmos tuning for improved sound. Above the display is an FHD RGB webcam with a separate IR sensor for Windows Hello, as well as a privacy shutter.

The 16-inch display boasts a crisp 3.2K resolution and a speedy 165Hz refresh rate. It hits 100% DCI-P3 color, and it has Dolby Vision support. It all comes together to offer professionals a more affordable laptop with creative abilities.