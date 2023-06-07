Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Yoga is 69% off... nice

Lenovo is no stranger to ludicrous deals. The PC maker occasionally has discounts that take thousands of dollars off the best Windows laptops. That's the case right now, since you can get the ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) for up to almost $3,000 off. A variety of models are on sale, but I'll focus on one that balances performance and price well.

Thanks to a $2,980 discount, you can pick up this version of the ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) for $1,299. That's a wild deal for what was a top-of-the-line laptop just a couple of years ago.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) | $4,279 $1,299 at Lenovo The ThinkPad X1 Yoga is one of Lenovo's best convertible laptops. This model is a couple of years old, but it holds up well. Its tall 14-inch 3840 x 2400 display gives it a modern look and its internals make it a great choice for productivity. Other models from $998.99

Usually, I wouldn't recommend a laptop with a CPU that's two generations old, but that's not the case here. Intel's 11th Gen chips hold up well and the rest of the specs of this ThinkPad X1 Yoga are solid.

The model linked above has 32GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 14-inch 3840 x 2400 screen.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 Price: $1,299 (-$2,980)

Display: 14" 3840 x 2400

CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i7

GPU: Intel Iris Xe

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 512GB

In addition to the internals holding up well, it's important to note that this generation of the ThinkPad X1 Yoga was a significant refresh over its predecessor. Many of its design elements and changes were rare at the time but have since become common in flagship laptops. For example, it has a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) is also an Intel Evo laptop, supports Thunderbolt 4, and has a wide trackpad.

If those specs don't meet your needs, Lenovo has deals on several configurations of the ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6). Pricing starts at $998.99.