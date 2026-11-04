LG's lightweight 'gram' laptops still deliver what Windows users want the most: Portability without compromise

Click for next article

An LG gram in action, out in the world.

If you're looking for a laptop that's easy to carry without settling for weaker specs, LG's 'gram' range is still one of the strongest options around. To some, it's surprising to see LG in the category, but in the industry, they're still known for lightweight designs, built for traveling workers.

With multiple models at Best Buy currently available across different price points before Black Friday, we've picked some standout LG Gram laptops that offer a balance of value, features, and performance.

For example, the travel-friendly LG gram Max 17-inch touchscreen with an Intel Core Ultra 7 355 (Panther Lake) CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD is currently discounted from $1,749.99 to $1,199.99 at Best Buy.

It features exceptional processing power for tackling heavy workloads, a 2.5K display that renders images with sharp details and vibrant colors, a large battery life of over 26 hours, and a thin 0.6-inch profile with a durable magnesium alloy chassis.

Alternative lightweight picks

FHD Touchscreen LG gram Book 15" (Core Ultra 5 115U, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $799.99 at Best Buy

This LG Gram laptop comes with a 15-inch Touchscreen with FHD resolution, an Intel Core Ultra 5 115U CPU with a dedicated NPU for processing AI tasks efficiently, and a generous selection of USB and M.2 SSD slots. Read more Read less ▼

Touchscreen LG gram Book 16" (Ryzen AI 7 445, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $1,549.99 at Best Buy

This laptop is the second most powerful one in this roundup, as it's equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 CPU that helps it excel in AI-related tasks and a 1TB SSD for storing tons of vital data files. Read more Read less ▼

How long will these deals last? Best Buy's discounts on LG Gram laptops will last until November 14, 2026.

Is 8GB enough RAM for Windows? In the past, we wouldn't normally recommend a laptop with 8GB RAM because it offers less-than-optimal responsiveness with Windows 11. However, we have recently tested Microsoft's latest 26H2 update to Windows 11, and we have discovered that it has improved the fresh-boot memory footprint (with no additional apps running) and common workload performance of 8GB RAM PCs. While there still needs work when tackling heavy workloads, this 26H2 update has made 8GB RAM PCs and laptops much more viable for casual use or light workloads.

Should I wait for Black Friday for a better deal? It depends on whether you're willing to wait until Black Friday for a bigger discount or if you're in need of a new laptop for work/casual use right now and don't have time to wait for a sweeter deal.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.