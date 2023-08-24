Razer is giving away games with these Blade gaming laptops that are up to $1,200 off

A massive Razer sale slashes prices on laptops spanning across sizes. Both the Razer Blade 15 and Blade 17 are all on sale as part of Intel Gamer Days. Discounts save you up to $1,200, which is 40% off on certain models. There are also some benefits for those who pick up a newer Blade 16 or Blade 18.

With powerful internals, speedy screens, and sleek designs, Razer laptops often make our list of the best gaming laptops. Today's deals are a good way to upgrade your gaming setup without breaking the bank.

Before you jump in and pick up a laptop, note that only the older Blade 15 and Blade 17 are on sale. You can, however, get a free copy of Assassins' Creed: Mirage and Nightingale when you purchase any of the laptops on Razer's Intel Gamer Days page, including the Blade 16 and Blade 18.

Razer Blade 15 | was from $2,999.99 now from $1,799.99 at Razer This discounted gaming laptop is available with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU or a Core i9 paired with an NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti. The 15-inch form factor is easy to take on the go while still being large enough to enjoy at a desk. Price check: $1,999.99 at Amazon

Razer Blade 17 | was from $3,199.99 now from $1,999.99 at Razer With an RTX 3070 Ti and 12th Gen Intel Core i7 or Core i9, this 17-inch gaming laptop is a beast you can take on the go. You can save $1,200 on it right now as part of Razer's Intel Gamer Days deals. Price check: $1,999.99 at Amazon

Razer Blade 16 | From $2,699.99 at Razer The Razer Blade 16 runs on the latest specs from Intel and NVIDIA, including up to a 13th Gen Core i9 CPU and an RTX 4090 with 175W TGP. It also has a dual-mode mini-LED display with either UHD+ resolution at 120Hz or FHD+ at 240Hz. It's not discounted right now, but it comes with two free games. Price check: $2,699.99 at Best Buy

Razer Blade 18 | from $2,899.99 at Razer The Razer Blade 18 takes everything that's great about its smaller sibling, but with even more headroom for increased power and a larger screen to bring your games to life. For those that need the absolute best large laptop, look no further. You can't pick it up at a discount at the moment, but it does come with two free games. Price check: $2,899.99 at Best Buy

The Razer Blade 15 and Blade 17 are available with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA RTX 30-series GPUs (the Blade 15 also has an option with newer internals but it's not discounted). Those aren't the latest processors on the market, but they're still enough to handle the best PC games. The Razer Blade 16 and Blade 18 run on 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs and RTX 40-series graphics cards.

The Razer sales went live today and run through September 4, 2023, giving you a little over one week to see if any of the laptops deserve a spot in your bag.