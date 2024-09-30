Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge laptops with this special sticker are $530 off — get a Snapdragon X Elite for $819.99

The Galaxy Book4 Edge was one of the first Copilot+ PCs to ship, and it's now on sale at a massive discount.

Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge is a gorgeous laptop featuring a 2.8K AMOLED display, a Snapdragon X Elite processor, and a range of AI features to get the most out of its NPU. With a lengthy spec sheet full of the latest internals and hardware, the Galaxy Book4 Edge usually costs quite a bit. But a combination of discounts brings the Copilot+ PC all the way down to $819.99, which is a savings of $530. To get the PC at that price, you'll have to be okay with the box of the Galaxy Book4 Edge having been opened before. If you're not comfortable with that, there are other discounts available.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge 14 | was $1,349.99 now $819.99 at Best Buy Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge has a 14-inch AMOLED touch display with 2.8K resolution, and it's powered by a Snapdragon X Elite processor. An open-box discount saves you a whopping $530 on a model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

✅Perfect for: Those who want a laptop with a 2.8K AMOLED display that promises performance and efficiency. The Galaxy Book4 Edge is a good choice for many students, professionals, and general PC users. ❌Avoid it if: You prefer a screen larger than 14 inches, want a laptop made for gaming, or need to use apps incompatible with Qualcomm Snapdragon X-powered PCs. 🔍Our analysis: Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge vs. MacBook Pro (M3) 💰Price check: $1,349.99 at Samsung 🔎Tip: Best Buy is one of the most trusted retailers for electronic products, with excellent customer support, a standard 15-day return window, and a price match guarantee. My Best Buy members (with a free tier available) get added perks including free 2-day shipping, extended 60-day return windows, exclusive discounts and promotions, superior customer support and discounted repairs, and more.

Open box from Best Buy

Best Buy has a massive range of products at significant discounts, thanks to the retailer's open box deals. The Best Buy Outlet Event has featured deals, refurbished gadgets for sale, and large discounts on flagship products.

The most affordable Galaxy Book4 Edge with an open-box discount costs $819.99. That model is listed as "Fair" condition by Best Buy. If you'd like a Galaxy Book4 Edge in "Excellent" condition, you'll have to spend $890.99. Even that more expensive open-box model is a few dollars cheaper than Best Buy's discount on a Galaxy Book4 Edge ($899.99). It's also much lower than the $1,349.99 Samsung currently asks for the PC.

The exact definition of terms can vary from company to company, so Best Buy has the following chart on its site to explain what you get when shopping during the Outlet Event.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Clearance Open-Box Refurbished Pre-Owned Description New products discontinued by manufacturer or end of stock Products returned under Best Buy Return & Exchange Promise Products repaired and restored to a like-new state Used products restored and verified to work Condition New Excellent, Good or Fair N/A N/A Return & Exchange Promise Yes Yes Yes Yes Warranty* Yes Yes Varies Varies My Best Buy Points* Yes Yes Yes Yes

Best Buy notes that some items may not have an owner's manual or a manufacturer warranty card. Other terms and conditions are outlined on Best Buy's website.

Galaxy Book4 Edge

Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge was among the first wave of Copilot+ PCs with Qualcomm Snapdragon X chips. The Snapdragon X Elite inside the Galaxy Book4 Edge is both efficient and powerful, offering a balance of performance and battery life demanded by many who use PCs on the go.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge 14 Price: From $1,350

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-80-100)

GPU: Qualcomm Adreno

NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB, 1TB

Display: 14 inches, 2880x1800, 16:10, AMOLED, 120Hz VRR, 120% DCI-P3, touch, 400 nits (500 nits HDR)

Webcam: 2MP (1080p)

Audio: Quad speakers (2x 4W woofer, 2x 2.7W tweeter), Dolby Atmos

Wireless: Wi-Fi 7

Ports: Two USB4, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio

Battery: 55.9Wh

Dimensions: 12.30 x 8.81 x 0.43 inches (312.4mm x 223.7mm x 10.9mm)

Weight: 2.6 pounds (1.18kg)

With its 2.8K AMOLED display, which features a 120Hz variable refresh rate, the Galaxy Book4 Edge promises a striking display. That screen can reach up to 500 nits of brightness as well.

Samsung also packed in modern internals, connectivity options, and ports inside the Galaxy Book4 Edge, including two USB4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Wi-Fi 7.

I'd argue that right now Qualcomm chips mean more for everyday computing than they do for AI tasks, but the processors are optimized for AI. Features like Windows Studio Effects, Live Captions, and Cocreator run better, thanks to the Snapdragon X Elite in the Galaxy Book4 Edge. The upcoming Windows Recall will only be available on Copilot+ PCs. If that feature is important to you, you need to catch up on the latest news about Windows Recall, including security improvements, and the option to uninstall Windows Recall.

On top of Microsoft's AI, the Galaxy Book4 Edge has a suite of tools called Galaxy AI.

As a flagship laptop from Samsung, the Galaxy Book4 Edge integrates with your PC through Link to Windows. That app is available on any PC running Windows 11, but the best experience requires select PC hardware. Microsoft and Samsung have worked together to get features like screen mirroring to work well, which is a game changer for some people's workflows.

Usually, a PC with the specs of the Galaxy Book4 Edge would cost much more than some of the other best Copilot+ PCs. On a normal day, that is the case, since the Galaxy Book4 Edge listed above retails at $1,349.99. But Best Buy has a sizeable discount on the laptop (down to $899.99), and you can save even more through an open-box discount.