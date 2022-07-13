Save big on my favorite Microsoft PC, the Surface Pro X, which is $200 off right now (or save even more with this trick)

The Surface Pro X is the Surface I prefer to use when I’m not in front of my desktop PC. It’s slim, light, has excellent speakers, has one of the best webcams around, doesn’t get hot (no fans!), and has optional 4G LTE, so you’re always online.

Microsoft is currently running a big sale on Surface Pro X with $200 off the entry-level model (opens in new tab). That version has 8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD storage (user upgradeable!) and is Wi-Fi-only bringing the price down to just $699 (versus $899 usually).

If you need more RAM, the 16GB model (with 256GB of storage) is $1,099, which is $200 off its regular price.

New Surface Pro X | $699.99 Save up to $300 at Microsoft If you want a brand-new Surface Pro X, Microsoft is currently selling it for at least $200 off the regular price, but you could save $300 on the top-tier model, too.

Unfortunately, nearly all the 4G LTE models are sold out except for the top-tier model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The good news is that the model is $300 off, bringing the price down to $1,349.99 instead of $1,649.99.

But if you want to save even more money, you could hit Amazon, which has many refurbished models (aka “Renewed”). For instance, you could get the version with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and 4G LTE (with Windows 10 Home, upgradeable to Windows 11) for just $678!

Brand-new, that version of Surface Pro X is $1,450, so it’s over half off.

Refurbished Surface Pro X | $879 $678 at Amazon If you're OK with a "renewed" (refurbished) Surface Pro X, you could get the perfect model with 16GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, and 4G LTE for just $678, which is over half off the retail price!

Surface Pro X has two Type-C ports, an 11MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing full HD cam, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and an excellent 13-inch PixelSense display with 2880x1920 (267 PPI) resolution. It also weighs 1.7 pounds (774g), making it light to carry, partly because it’s only 7.3mm thin.

Surface Pro X is powered by Microsoft’s SQ1 processor, a variant of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 1 ARM CPU. That CPU means excellent battery life and no fans to keep it cool.

So, if you need or just want a Surface Pro X, now is the time to get one if you’re on a budget or looking for savings. It makes an excellent couch device or something to take to the coffee shop to read, browse the web, take care of email, or write that novel you always talked about. Don’t forget to get the Surface Type Cover (and Surface Slim Pen), too!

