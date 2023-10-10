Save $340 on the 'Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro' with a GORGEOUS 3K AMOLED display right now for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is now in full swing, and we've got the low-down on the best deals you can find hidden away on Amazon's website right now. One such deal is Samsung's fantastic 14-inch Galaxy Book3 Pro, which is now on sale for 21% off, offering a saving of $340 over its usual retail price bringing it down to just $1,309!

In our Galaxy Book3 Pro review, we called it a winner thanks to its slim and light design, powerful Intel 13th-Gen processor, and amazing AMOLED display. It's one of the better looking laptops on the market, with great build quality that rivals that of the Apple MacBook Pro and latest Surface Laptop.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro | was $1,649.99 now $1,309 at Amazon



The 2023 Galaxy Book3 Pro is Samsung's flagship 14-inch laptop, with a powerful Intel 13th-Gen processor under the hood and the best 3K AMOLED display we've ever seen on a laptop. It's also super light and portable!



✅ Great for: Productivity workflows, watching movies and TV, portability

On the inside, the Galaxy Book3 Pro features Intel's latest 13th-Generation Core i7-1360P processor, which is a powerful Ultrabook class chip with serious performance behind it. This is paired with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage for all your apps and games.

The display is the star of the show, featuring a 14-inch AMOLED panel with a super high 3K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This display is simply awesome, with that OLED technology enabling incredible contrast levels that make colors simply pop, excellent for movie and TV watchers.

120Hz also means content on screen will look silky smooth, especially when scrolling through webpages and moving app windows around. Lastly, the display has a 16:10 aspect ratio, which means it's slightly taller than your usual widescreen laptop, but this means you can see more vertical content (like webpages) at once.

It also comes with a fingerprint reader for Windows Hello bio-authentication, and a whole bunch of ports, including dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports on the left, a full-size HDMI port, microSD card reader, USB-A, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Big Deal Days: Frequently asked questions

The specifics for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are now publicly available, with minor hints as to which brands and categories will enjoy significant discounts. Rest assured, we'll update this page with the latest dates and details whenever the company releases more information.

When is Prime Big Deal Days happening? Amazon Prime Big Deal Days starts at 3 AM ET on Tuesday, October 10, and will run through October 11. If you have any Alexa-compatible hardware, you can say, "Alexa, set a reminder for Prime Big Deal Days" to have Amazon create a reminder for the event.

Which countries are taking part in Big Deal Days? Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the US, and the UK will all take part in Prime Big Deal Days via their respective storefronts. If your country doesn't have its own localized version of Amazon, you may still be able to make purchases from a neighboring variant, but usual restrictions likely apply, so check your local Amazon international shipping terms and conditions.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership? Yes. Prime Big Deal Days is a member-exclusive sales event just like Prime Day before it and Prime Early Access Sale before that. If you're not already a member, you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 annually (plus tax) to qualify for discounts. For new users, a 30-day trial of Prime is the perfect way to take advantage since you're free to cancel your subscription after the event.