The best business laptop you can buy is 51% off, saving you *checks notes* $1,663.42 (!)

Lenovo's Doorbuster Deals slash up to 60% off laptops, desktops, and accessories right now. Among those large discounts is a deal that takes 51% off the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11). The deal saves you $1,663.42 compared to the business laptop's normal price.

As long as you don't need a gaming laptop or a full-fledged workstation, you can't do better than Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon. While people's preferences will vary and different workflows may demand specific PCs, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon competes with the best Windows laptops, thanks to its design, build quality, and reliability. There is a newer ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 available, but considering the deal on the Gen 11 model, I'd take a long look at the current deal on the Gen 11.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11) | was $3,229 now $1,565.58 at Lenovo The ultimate business laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon builds on decades of excellence merged with high-end internals from Intel. While this laptop runs on a 13th Gen Intel processor rather than the newer 14th Gen CPUs, it can easily handle productivity workloads.

Built for business

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11) is a business laptop that builds on decades of Lenovo's dominance within the space. The design will look familiar to anyone who has used a ThinkPad before, especially if it was one of the previous generations of ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptops. The laptop has a modest design that will fit in during business meetings or offices. It also features the iconic, and sometimes controversial, control nub in the middle of the keyboard.

There are several versions of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11) on sale right now, but this particular model is the best deal. Its 51% discount takes $1,663.42 off its price tag. That means you can get an excellent business laptop for $1,565.58.

This discounted model runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1365U vPro processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage should be enough for most general users as well.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11) promises "all-day battery life," which is increasingly important in professional environments. If your laptop does run out of power, it supports fast charging to top up quickly.

While this laptop is not a 2-in-1, it can lay flat, which is handy when presenting to others in person. This model has a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 display. Lenovo mentions versions of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11) with up to a 2.8K OLED screen, but there don't appear to be any for sale through the company's website.

Other Lenovo deals

While the ThinkPad X1 Carbon mentioned above is currently the best-selling item that's part of Lenovo's Doorbuster Deals, it's far from the only PC worth checking out. If you need a more flexible laptop, I covered a discount that takes over $2,100 off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8).

I've covered hundreds of deals in my time at Windows Central, and I find to be one of the best when it comes to shopping for deals. It helps that the company regularly has some of the biggest discounts in the industry, but a well-designed page with a wide range of filters is quite handy. You can search based on largest savings, highest percentage off, and filter by a number of parameters.

If you're also in the market for a gaming PC, Lenovo has a discount on the Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 AMD (16") with an RTX 4070 that slashes $480 off its normal price. That deal lets you snag the powerful gaming laptop for $1,419.99.