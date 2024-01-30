Ludicrous Lenovo deals discount over $2,100 off ThinkPad X1 Yoga and up to 60% off other PCs and accessories

Lenovo's Doorbuster Deals went live earlier this week, and there are some MASSIVE discounts. Some of the best laptops are on sale for over 50% off, including the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8). That flexible 2-in-1 is $2,100.28 off right now (the 28 cents is key). That discount brings the price to $1,938.72.

If you're on the market for a business laptop or if you just want a reliable laptop that can last all day away from a plug, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga is worth a look, especially at its current price.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8) | was $4,039 now $1,938.72 at Lenovo This business 2-in-1 laptop runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, has 32GB of RAM, and comes with 1TB of storage. It promises all-day battery life, versatility when it comes to input methods, and has the infamous TrackPoint nub.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga review highlights

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Yoga earned high marks in our full review. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Our Channel Editor Ben Wilson ran this PC through the paces in our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8) review. The laptop earned high marks for its "tremendous all-day battery life, versatile input methods perfect for travel, and fantastic combination of Windows 11 and Lenovo apps."

The only things keeping the ThinkPad X1 Yoga from getting a perfect score were its screen struggling in brighter daylight, slight blurring on the 60Hz panel, and the TrackPoint nub feeling "pointless." That last remark may drive some to the comment section to disagree with Wilson, but the other points are worth highlighting. Even with those knocks, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga earned a 4.5 out of 5.

Since the ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a business laptop, one of its most important features is its battery life. Wilson got just of 14 hours in his PCMark10 battery test. He called the battery life "phenomenal" and also boasted its long life in real-world testing.

"It might not be the prettiest laptop, but it's practically flawless in function and makes my day-to-day work more accessible," said Wilson. "I wouldn't hesitate to take it on a long journey, solving the issue of cramped spaces in public transport with a transformation into tablet mode and a phenomenal battery."

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga easily competes with the best 2-in-1 laptops, especially if you're a business user. I can't say much more than when Wilson concluded, "I'd choose it a hundred times over the company-designated machines I've been stuck with in the past."

Far from the only great Lenovo deal

Lenovo has massive discounts on a wide range of PCs and accessories right now. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Lenovo is notorious for its incredible deals. As new PCs come in, older models get slashed by hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars. Since the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 (Gen 9) with an Intel Core Ultra processor launches in March, the Gen 8 model is on sale.

If I were shopping for a business laptop, I'd probably never get a brand-new model. Not because new Lenovo laptops are bad, but because Lenovo's deals on one-year-old laptops are so good.

I browse a lot of deals as part of my job, and Lenovo has one of the easiest websites for spotting the best ones. You can sort by discount amount, dollars off, best-selling, and a few other categories. You can also filter by price range, form factor, size, processor, and several other factors.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8) is one of the biggest discounts in terms of dollar amount and percentage off, but there are deals on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, ThinkPad P1 Gen 6, and ThinkPad T14. Desktops such as the ThinkCentre M90q Tiny Gen 3 are also on sale. Many of the deals are for a limited time and will only last while configurations are in stock.