This Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 deal is so good it looks even more like a typo than the laptop's silly name

If you walk into any brick-and-mortar electronics store, you'll see a swath of seemingly similar laptops. I suppose there are only so many ways to configure a clamshell device with a keyboard and a screen, so you're bound to see some designs repeated. But if you get closer and inspect the plethora of PCs, you'll see some key differences. The Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 has enough to stand out, including an AMOLED display, a touch screen, and an included S Pen. But now, it also has a low price to turn your head.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 is down to $849.99 through Best Buy, thanks to a $500 discount. That model has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The 37% discount takes enough off the laptop's price to bring it down an entire price bracket while the deal is live.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 | was $1,3499.99 , now $849.99 This convertible laptop has a 15.6-inch AMOLED display that you can flip around into different postures, including tent mode and tablet mode. The Galaxy Book3 360 comes with an S Pen as well, which is handy for taking notes and drawing.

While the overall design of the Galaxy Book3 360 looks a lot like other laptops on the market, its versatility helps it stand out from some of the crowd. The included S pen is a nice touch as well, no pun intended. Many laptop manufacturers make you buy a pen separately. Heck, Microsoft makes you buy the keyboard separately in the case of the Surface Pro. It's nice to have a convertible PC in the Galaxy Book3 360 that has everything you need in the box.

The display of the Galaxy Book3 360 is only FHD, but it's an AMOLED panel. You'd have to look at one of Samsung's pro models, such as the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro to get a 3K screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung also has a Galaxy Book3 Ultra that goes toe-to-toe with the MacBook Pro 16-inch.

Not a Windows Phone, but a phone for Windows

Flagship Samsung phones, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra shown above, have several integrations with Samsung laptops. (Image credit: Future)

While we love to reminisce about the days of Windows Phone, that dream died years ago. But in many ways, Samsung makes the best smartphones for Windows users and those within the Microsoft ecosystem. Samsung has a variety of apps that create a seamless connection between supported Samsung smartphones and Samsung's laptops.

One-touch hot-spot access, Samsung Flow, and several other integrations make your phone and PC feel like extensions of each other. Microsoft is in on the phone as well, with some Phone Link features only available on flagship Samsung phones and a small handful of other devices. Samsung Gallery integrates with OneDrive as well, making it easy to sync your photos. Starting with the Galaxy S24 lineup, flagship Samsung phones can act as webcams on Windows PCs.

If you already have a flagship Galaxy phone or are looking to buy one, the various integrations between Samsung laptops and Samsung phones could tip the scale when it comes to which laptop is best for you.