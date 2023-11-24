I think this $600 saving on Samsung's flagship Windows 11 laptop is the best I've seen this Black Friday

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra is on our list as one of the best laptops in the Windows space right now, and right at the top as our best laptop with a number pad. It's Samsung's flagship laptop offering, with some of the best specs and features you can find in a modern Windows PC. And right now, Best Buy has it on sale for $600 off, bringing it down to a tasty $1,799, while stocks last! I think this is one of the best Black Friday deals yet.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra | was $2,399.99 now $1,799 at Best Buy Samsung's flagship Windows 11 laptop is rocking top of the line specs, including an Intel 13th-Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, dedicated RTX 4050 graphics, and a gorgeous 16-inch 3K AMOLED display. It's the ultimate creator laptop for those looking for a great MacBook Pro alternative.

✅Perfect for: Creative workflows, editing photos and video, rendering 3D models and graphics, light gaming. ❌Avoid if: You want a lightweight travel laptop, only browse the web and partake in lightweight productivity tasks, as it's just overkill for that. 💰Price match: $1,799 (Samsung)

There's more good news! This deal comes from Best Buy, one of the more trusted retailers with excellent customer support and an easy return process. You may even be able to get the laptop in your hands faster with in-store pickup, which can take as little as two hours in some areas across the United States.

A My Best Buy membership can net other benefits like faster (free) shipping, longer 60-day return windows, exclusive deals, and more! For more information, you can check out our in-depth guide on My Best Buy memberships.

Samsung's MacBook Pro competitor

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra takes aim squarely at Apple's MacBook Pro 16-inch, going head-to-head in all the key areas. They're both 16-inches, both have beautiful aluminum chassis', excellent screens, and the largest trackpads you can find on laptops. Obviously, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra runs Windows, and is the ultimate laptop for creators who prefer Windows.

On the inside, we have an Intel 13th-Gen Core i7-13700H, which is a beast of a CPU for on-the-go creative workflows. That's paired with 16GB of RAM which gives plenty of headroom for multitasking and rendering. It also comes with a dedicated NVIDIA GPU in the form of the RTX 4050, which is well equipped to handle video rendering, 3D modelling, data crunching, and even a bit of light gaming.

That 16-inch display is also one of the best on the market. Rocking a 3K resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio, paired with the fact it's utilizing AMOLED technology for inky deep blacks, it really is one of the best screens you can find on a Windows laptop currently. Oh, and did I mention it supports a 120Hz refresh rate?!

Then there's that keyboard and trackpad, which are large and glorious. The trackpad is huge, almost matching the massive trackpad found on the MacBook Pro. The keyboard is also lush, and includes a number pad for those who find use in those additional buttons.

We've also got all the ports in the world, including a full-sized HDMI port, two Thunderbolt 4 equipped USB-C ports, a USB 3.2 Type A port, microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There's even Windows Hello face and fingerprint unlock to top things off.

Because this is a Samsung laptop, it also fits in perfectly with other Samsung devices. If you're invested in the Samsung ecosystem, you'll find the Galaxy Book3 Ultra is interoperable with your Galaxy phone, tablet, and other accessories, with seamless connectivity between them.