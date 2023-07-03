The absolute BEST Windows 2-in-1 90Hz OLED Laptop has a BIG 4th of July discount

Lenovo only launched the Yoga 9i with a 13th Gen Intel CPU in April of this year, but the powerful and flexible laptop is already on sale. You can grab the Lenovo Yoga 9i for $250 off at Best Buy right now. That discount is available for two models of this PC, but the deal ends on July 5, 2023, so you'll have to act quickly.

This is the first sale/discount we have seen for this laptop since its release. Interestingly, it's also $50 less than the previous generation of the Yoga 9i, also on sale, with similar specs but an older CPU.

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023): was $1,440 now $1,150 at Best Buy This flexible laptop runs on the latest Intel Core CPU and Iris Xe graphics. It can flip around into four modes and supports both touch and a pen and laptop cover in the box. Price Check: Lenovo $1,445

At $1,150 (normally $1,400), the most affordable version of the Yoga 9i runs on an Intel Core i7-1360P processor and Intel Iris Xe. That CPU is from Intel's latest generation, so right now is a nice opportunity to jump into the current gen at a discount.

The $1,400 model (normally $1,650) also runs on an Intel Core i7-1360P and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The memory (16GB) is also the same. The main difference is that the less expensive model has a 90Hz 2.8K OLED display, while the premium Yoga 9i has a 4K screen. The more expensive model also has double the storage, giving you 1TB to work with.

Lenovo also has a discount on the Yoga 9i at the moment, but it's not worth it if you can order from Best Buy. Lenovo states a savings of $255, but the listed retail price is higher. That means that the same Yoga 9i with a 13th Gen Intel CPU and Intel Iris Xe graphics is $1,445 through Lenovo.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop with OLED. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino/Windows Central)

Last year's Lenovo Yoga 9i was good enough to top our list of the best Windows laptops. Lenovo built on that successful PC from 2022 by rounding its corners, brushing its edges, and refreshing its internals. The end result is a laptop that's received praise from many around the web.

Yoga 9i specs Price: $1,150 (-$250)

Display: 14" 2.8K OLED (touch), 90Hz

CPU: Intel i7-1360P

GPU: Intel Iris Xe

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 512GB

Weight: 3.08 lbs. (1.4 kg)

As its name suggests, the Yoga 9i is a flexible laptop that can flip around into different postures, such as tent mode, tablet mode, and display mode. It has a touch screen and supports an included stylus as well.

While the Lenovo Yoga 9i is one of the best Windows laptops and is currently discounted, it's just one of many PCs on sale this week. Many retailers have discounts for the 4th of July, Prime Day, and other retail "holidays" over the coming days. Make sure to check out our deals page to see everything on sale.