A new Surface Laptop is around the corner, which means you can save BIG on the Surface Laptop 5 today

Microsoft refreshed its Surface Laptop lineup in 2023 with 12th Gen Intel processors. The external design of the Surface Laptop 5 is identical to its predecessors, but the bumped-up internals helped create an impressive Ultrabook. Now, you can save up to $399.99 on the Surface Laptop 5. That discounted model has an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. There are other discounts on the Surface Laptop 5, including one deal that brings the price of the base model to $1,099.99, so make sure to play around with different configurations to see if one meets your needs and is at a great price.

Surface Laptop 5 15-inch | was $1,299.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy The Surface Laptop 5 is a premium and portable Ultrabook that promises great performance and good battery life. It also has a solid keyboard and trackpad, which many have come to expect from premium Surface hardware. Right now, you can save $200 on the Surface Laptop 5.

Surface Laptop 5 review highlights

(Image credit: Windows Central)

In our Surface Laptop 5 review, the PC earned a near-perfect 4.5/5, receiving praise for its performance, keyboard, and battery life. The laptop received criticism for its older design and 60Hz display. While those are fair critiques, they are relatively minor negatives in an overall impressive laptop.

"The Surface Laptop 5 is a perfectly inoffensive Ultrabook for 2023. It's the bare minimum for what can constitute as an update over a previous iteration in the same product line, but that doesn't make it a bad laptop," said our Senior Editor Zac Bowden. "Just like the Surface Laptop 4, and Surface Laptop 3 before it, the Surface Laptop 5 is great to use, with good battery life, great performance, and a good screen."

While the Surface Laptop 5 was a minor upgrade over the Surface Laptop 4, Bowden called the PC a "great laptop." It's a solid computer for those who value portability and who enjoy the look and feel of Surface hardware.

Surface Laptop 5 vs Surface Laptop 6

A mock-up of what the display bezels on Surface Laptop 6 are expected to look like. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Surface Laptop 5 isn't just on sale because it's getting older, though that is a factor, of course. The Surface Laptop 5 is discounted because it's about to be replaced by the next Surface Laptop. Microsoft has a Surface event on March 21, and we expect to see a new Surface Laptop and Surface Pro announced on the day. Those PCs will be focused on commercial customers and will likely feature Intel Core Ultra 5 or Intel Core Ultra 7 processors.

The commercial-focused Surface PCs that will be announced next week are expected to start shipping in April 2024.

Later this year, likely sometime in May, Microsoft will announce its Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6. These are more significant updates to their respective lineups and are consumer focused. The new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite-based processors.

Thinner bezels will allow the Surface Laptop 6 to have a 13.8-inch display on its smaller version. The Surface Laptop 6 is also expected to have an updated selection of ports when compared to the Surface Laptop 5, including two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a Surface Connect port.

Overall, the Surface Laptop 6 will look more modern than its predecessor. Thinner bezels, rounded display corners, and a new haptic trackpad should result in an all-around better computing experience.

The Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 are expected to start shipping in June 2024 as Microsoft's second wave of Surface devices this year. Of course, dates and plans are always subject to change, but it should be an exciting year for Surface fans.

Since Microsoft is expected to have a couple Surface Laptop models come out this year, the Surface Laptop 5 will no longer be the newest Surface Laptop around. As a result, you can get an excellent PC at a discount.