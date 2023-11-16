Microsoft Store unleashes MAJOR sale on the latest Surface PCs for Black Friday

As the holidays are fast approaching, we're now at that time of year again where tech companies are selling off their best products for much less than usual. One such company is Microsoft, which just launched some of the best Black Friday deals on its latest Surface PCs, ranging from the Surface Pro 9 to Surface Laptop Studio 2.

If you're in the market for a new Windows PC, you should absolutely consider a Surface. They're essentially the Mac of the Windows world, made by the same company that makes the operating system they run. That means there's tighter integration between OS and hardware, which should make everything work just that little bit better.

Surface Pro 9 | was $1,099 now $799 at Microsoft Store Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1 tablet runs Windows 11, offers amazing performance, and provides two USB-C ports. Combined with the detachable keyboard and Surface Pen, it can turn into a very great portable laptop. Powered by 12th-Gen Intel Core chips, up to 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage, this is everything you could ever want from a 2-in-1.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 | was $1,999 now $1,799 at Microsoft Store This is Microsoft's most powerful Surface PC. It's the ultimate creator laptop with a versatile design and a display that lays flat over the keyboard deck, turning it into a nifty draft board for drawing and writing with a Surface Pen. Plus, it's powerful if spec'd with a dedicated GPU. Powered by Intel 13th-Gen chips, an RTX 4060, and a dedicated NPU to boot.

Surface Laptop 5 | was $999 now $799 at Microsoft Store The Surface Laptop 5 is Microsoft's MacBook Air competitor, best suited for productivity workflows and light creative tasks. It has Intel's powerful 12th-Gen Intel chips, one of the best keyboards and trackpads in the PC space, and is available in two sizes: 13.5-inch or 15-inch variants.

Pair your new Surface with must-have accessories

It's not just new Surface PCs on sale this Black Friday, Microsoft is also slashing the prices of some of their top Surface accessories, including the Surface Pro Type Cover and Surface Slim Pen 2! These are the best accessories you can buy right now to match your new Surface Pro or Surface Laptop Studio!

Surface Pro Signature Keyboard | was $279.99 now $190.99 at Microsoft Store You can't buy a Surface Pro without also buying a dedicated Type Cover accessory to go with it. This peripheral turns the Surface Pro 9 into a versatile laptop, complete with a full-size trackpad and one of the best keyboard sin the business. Plus, this bundle includes a Surface Slim Pen 2, which charges wirelessly in the keyboard.