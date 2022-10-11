Synology's cheapest 2-bay NAS is discounted by more than 30%

Synology may have launched the DiskStation DS220j in 2020, but the NAS is still good enough for storing files in 2022. The enclosure has two drive bays and an ARM processor that helps Synology keep the price low. To make the NAS even more enticing, the company has discounted the DiskStation DS220j by more than 30%.

We've picked the DS220j as one of the best home NAS alongside the DS120j, allowing one to create their very own file station without spending too much. Like other diskless enclosures, the DS220j doesn't come with any drives preinstalled. Luckily, we've also spotted some drive deals for the Amazon Early Access sale.

The DiskStation DS220j usually costs $219.99 at MSRP, but you can get one (or a few) for just $149.99 over the next two days. This is a full saving of $70, saving you 32% off the full price.

(opens in new tab) Synology DiskStation DS220j: $219.99 $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) When starting out with your first NAS, we'd recommend you go with a budget-friendly enclosure to test the waters. The Synology DiskStation DS220j is the most affordable two-bay NAS from the company and it's on sale right now.

Like all other modern Synology NAS, the DiskStation DS220j is capable of running the excellent DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system. It truly is one of the best NAS software packages and is perfect for those who are looking to buy their very first enclosures.

You can install countless apps from the Package Center, including Plex Media Server, and while this NAS isn't the most powerful for transcoding media, you can easily run a music streaming box from your home. When you consider this server costs just $150 with the discounts applied, it's a solid deal.

Looking for drives? The Western Digital 8TB Red Plus is on sale for $130 (opens in new tab) and two of them in RAID would provide plenty of space for storing data.