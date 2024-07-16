Every custom PC I've ever built featured this ultra-affordable upgrade, now even cheaper during Prime Day and a total no-brainer

Upgrading desktop PCs can feel daunting if you've never done it before, especially when the components you're touching are particularly expensive. Thankfully, one of the most straightforward upgrades you could ever make to add more storage is borderline brainless. With a Prime Day-adjacent deal dropping this Team Group T-FORCE VULCAN Z 2.5-inch internal SSD to $27.99 for 512GB at Newegg, it's by far the easiest way to gain extra install space in your rig.

T-FORCE VULCAN Z 2.5" 512GB SATA SSD | was $38.99 now $27.99 at Newegg With up to 540MB/s sequential read speeds with 3D NAND, this solid-state drive is perfect as a Windows 11 boot drive or just extra high-speed storage.

✅Perfect for: Anyone with a desktop PC who needs extra install space for games or apps.

❌Avoid if: You don't have any spare SATA ports on your motherboard, as uncommon as that might be.

💰Price check: $27.99 at Amazon

👀More sizes: 1TB was $64.99 now $49.99 at Newegg | 2TB was $139.99 now $89.99 at Newegg

🔎Why Newegg? With free delivery within the United States, Newegg delivers one of the most appealing benefits to an Amazon Prime membership without needing to cough up the extra cash. It's perfect for a one-time purchase on this SSD.

It's almost impossible to mess this upgrade up

SATA cables can't be connected upside down, so no worries there. (Image credit: Richard Devine | Windows Central)

Any custom PC builders who are already comfortable dismantling their desktops will know that M.2 drives are generally preferable for solid-state drives (SSDs), but 2.5-inch variants remain one of the most affordable avenues for storage upgrades, and they couldn't be easier to install.

All you need is a SATA cable and a connection to your power supply, and Windows 11 will recognize most drives out of the box. Some might need formatting to NTFS, but it's becoming less common unless you buy drives advertised towards macOS.

Many motherboard manufacturers include free SATA cables in the box, so if you built your desktop PC yourself, take a look and see what's inside. They can be red, black, or any other color; it's just for aesthetics.

Connect this 2.5-inch SSD to any free SATA port on your motherboard and a spare SATA power connector from your power supply (PSU), and you're ready to go. You literally can't plug these cables upside down or backward (unless you apply some unreasonable level of force), so even the most novice builders should feel comfortable with this upgrade.

I've lost count of how many 2.5-inch drives I've installed in my custom-built rigs, and honestly, some of them weren't even properly fitted into drive bays (whoops.) However, since SSDs don't feature any moving parts, it doesn't really matter if they're just hanging out inside your case as long as they're not too cramped and prone to overheating.

What if I don't have any SATA cables?

No big deal; SATA cables are ultra-affordable and only come in two prominent variations. Whether you need a "flat" style connector or a right-angled alternative depends on your cable management options inside your PC case, but the plugs themselves are the same. Newegg offers a 5-pack with cables offering both connectors at either end, so grab these if you don't have your own (or you're unsure.)

AUBEAMTO SATA Cable III 5 Pack | was $11.99 now $10.99 at Newegg With locking latches on both ends and 90-degree angled connectors on one side, this is about as easy as it gets to hook up a 2.5-inch SSD in your PC.

What is Prime Day?

Amazon's Prime Day 2024 sale event is now live. It's a two-day affair, despite the singular "day" in its name, and leads to competitive pricing from its most prominent rivals, like Newegg. While there are plenty of lowest-ever prices offered up with exclusive deals at Amazon, the back-and-forth deal-matching habits at Newegg's deals page only lead to benefits for shoppers.

If you're already an Amazon Prime member, it can be easier to take advantage of next-day shipping on most products. A free 30-day trial is also open to those who have never signed up before, but Newegg offers free delivery without extra fees.