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TL;DR testing Microsoft reportedly ended its involvement in a planned AI data center in Essex.

Nscale expected the facility to open next year.

Grid operators may not provide the site's required power supply until 2030.

Microsoft will no longer be part of a multibillion-dollar data center in Loughton, Essex, England, according to a report by The Telegraph. The planned data center is set to have thousands of NVIDIA processors and was originally planned to start operating next year. Now, major questions surround the project's future.

The data center, which is being planned by Nscale, will be part of a wave of data centers opening in the UK, assuming plans come to fruition.

Microsoft's recent decision could affect the future of the data center, but the power grid is another pressing concern. Nscale has been told by grid operators that the required power supply for the data center will not be available until 2030.

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The problems could be connected. The Guardian reports that Microsoft withdrew from the project because of the power grid concerns.

Microsoft was the only company that had publicly committed to plans to use the data center. It's unclear if other tech giants will step in to fill the void.

Despite Microsoft's reported cancellation of plans to be involved with the Essex data center, Microsoft and Nscale continue to have a professional relationship. The Telegraph reports that over 40 percent of Nscale's $103 billion in contracted revenue comes from Microsoft. The Essex data center was only believed to be a small part of that even before Microsoft changed its plans.

"We remain committed to both the Loughton project and the UK and we are exploring alternative power sources for the site, in addition to other expansion sites in the UK," said Nscale. The company added,

"Our relationship with Microsoft remains strong and long-term."

Microsoft is at the center of data centers

As demand for processing power increases, Microsoft finds itself increasingly at the center of data center headlines. Just in the UK, there are three ongoing stories about Microsoft and data centers.

Almost 45,000 people have signed a petition to prevent the construction of a data center in Leeds, England. Over in Slough, England, politicians and residents have debated the construction of a different data center.

Now, Microsoft has withdrawn its planned involvement in what could become the UK's largest data center.

Windows Central take

It seems inevitable that data centers will pop up around the world. There's a good chance that a site only a few miles from my house will have a data center in the near future. I live in Nottingham, England. A former coal plant that has been shut down is expected to house a data center.

Despite several tech giants calling for AI development to be slowed down or paused, demand for data processing is accelerating. I suppose the data centers have to be built somewhere, but I confess I'm not thrilled at the prospect of one being so close to my house.

Data centers can pollute the local environment and emit noise pollution into the surrounding area. They can also raise energy prices nearby and put stress on the local grid.

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