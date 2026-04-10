Microsoft says Windows 11's bugs are all "resolved": At least the ones it knows about — and new bugs are impossible to avoid
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By Kevin Okemwa published
All known bugs in Windows 11 version 25H2 have been "resolved".
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All known bugs in Windows 11 version 25H2 have been "resolved".