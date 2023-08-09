Windows Central Podcast #321: Surface Go 4 with ARM gets postponed

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss the leak of Microsoft's StagingTool that unlocks hidden Windows 11 features, the RGB option coming to Windows 11, Windows 11 preview build 23516, Microsoft's Surface Go 4 getting postponed, everything we know about the Surface Laptop Go 3, the brilliant Robo & Kala 2-in-1 Laptop, review Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 & Flip 5, and more!

