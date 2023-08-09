Windows Central Podcast #321: Surface Go 4 with ARM gets postponed
Episode 321: Surface Go 4, Surface Fall lineup, Windows 11
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss the leak of Microsoft's StagingTool that unlocks hidden Windows 11 features, the RGB option coming to Windows 11, Windows 11 preview build 23516, Microsoft's Surface Go 4 getting postponed, everything we know about the Surface Laptop Go 3, the brilliant Robo & Kala 2-in-1 Laptop, review Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 & Flip 5, and more!
Links
- Microsoft accidentally leaks internal tool that can enable hidden Windows 11 features - Windows Central
- Microsoft forgot to mention this awesome RGB option coming to Windows 11 - Windows Central
- Windows 11 is getting true HDR desktop wallpaper support - Windows Central
- Microsoft postpones Surface Go 4 with ARM - Windows Central
- Surface Laptop Go 3: Specs, features, and everything we know so far - Windows Central
- Don't waste your money on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 - Windows Central
- This might be the BEST deal I've ever seen on a Windows 11 device - Windows Central
Sponsors:
- Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/wcp to start hiring now.
Hosts:
Find us elsewhere:
