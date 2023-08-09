Windows Central Podcast #321: Surface Go 4 with ARM gets postponed

By Zac Bowden
published

Episode 321: Surface Go 4, Surface Fall lineup, Windows 11

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss the leak of Microsoft's StagingTool that unlocks hidden Windows 11 features, the RGB option coming to Windows 11, Windows 11 preview build 23516, Microsoft's Surface Go 4 getting postponed, everything we know about the Surface Laptop Go 3, the brilliant Robo & Kala 2-in-1 Laptop, review Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 & Flip 5, and more!

Hosts:

Zac Bowden
Senior Editor

Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter and Threads