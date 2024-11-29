I just saved $500 on THE best Windows laptop of 2024 in this unmissable Black Friday sale

I think I've found the best Black Friday deal when it comes to Windows laptops. If you're in the market for a new laptop right now, you should consider the Surface Laptop 7, which I called the best Windows laptop of 2024 when I reviewed it earlier this year. Right now, the top-spec model with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage is $500 off at Amazon, bringing it down to an incredible $1,499 while stocks last!

The best Windows laptop of 2024 Microsoft Surface Laptop 7

Was: $1,999

Now: $1,499 at Amazon "Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 is the clamshell form factor perfected. It's the best thin and light Windows laptop you can buy on the market right now" — Zac Bowden Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Productivity workflows, all-day battery life, Microsoft Office & Teams, web browsing, creative work. ❌Avoid if: You want to game or run heavy apps under app emulation. Display: 13.8-inch 3:2 IPS touchscreen. CPU: Snapdragon X Elite GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. RAM: 32GB. Storage: 1TB SSD. AI PC: Yes. Warranty: 12-month Standard. Launch date: 2024. 👉See at: Best Buy 💰Price check: $1,549 at Antonline

You cannot get a better deal than this on a top-spec Copilot+ PC right now.

The Surface Laptop 7 is the best Windows laptop you can buy right now. (Image credit: Windows Central)

It's true. I labeled the Surface Laptop 7 the best Windows laptop of 2024 in my review, thanks to its incredible design, fantastic 120Hz touchscreen display, and excellent performance and efficiency. It's available in multiple colors, including Sapphire Blue and Dune Gold. It's the MacBook Air of the Windows world, but with way more power and value.

This deal knocks the top-end Surface Laptop 7 with a Snapdragon X Elite, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage down from $1,999 to just $1,499. That's cheaper than an M4 MacBook Pro, and has more RAM and storage to boot. It's also the most affordable top-spec Copilot+ PCs I've seen on sale for Black Friday so far.

You can also get the entry-level Surface Laptop 7 for just $899 right now if you don't need that top spec, but if you're looking for the most value for money, you can't go wrong with $500 off the very best laptop you can buy in the Windows space right now. It lasts all day, has great performance, and even supports upgradable storage meaning you can swap out the 1TB drive for something bigger down the line.

32GB RAM will also future-proof you for years to come. Copilot+ PCs normally come with 16GB RAM as a baseline, so doubling that to 32GB will ensure your laptop is fast and capable for a long while yet. It's also one of the first laptops to support Microsoft's new Copilot+ features, including Windows Recall, Click To Do, and advanced Windows Studio Effects.

