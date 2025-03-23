The Surface Laptop 7 is now flagged as a frequently returned item by Amazon.

Microsoft stayed relatively quiet on the news front over the last week, but news throughout the Windows and Xbox ecosystems heated up as temperatures in the northern hemisphere spiked.

This past week we saw Amazon add a warning to the Surface Laptop 7's listing page, Mojang unveil a major visual upgrade to Minecraft, and HP announce 25 devices.

Surface Laptop 7 returns

Amazon states that customers return the Surface Laptop 7 at a high rate. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Amazon now shows a notice to customers looking to purchase a Surface Laptop 7. The online retailer says the Surface Laptop 7 is a frequently returned item.

The warning encourages shoppers to research the device and product reviews before making a purchase.

Unfortunately, Amazon does not specify why people return the Surface Laptop 7 frequently. It could be due to anything from customer dissatisfaction to hardware faults.

While the reasons could be mundane or a matter of personal preference, it's not a good look for Microsoft or the Surface brand. The Surface Laptop 7 is supposed to be a flagship device and should not be returned frequently.

The Surface Laptop 7 earned high reviews from tech journalists and has a positive rating on Amazon, but the warning label on its listing is a red flag — or in this case a yellow box.

YouTube Watch On

Minecraft has a major update in the works that will enhance the game's visuals. The new "Vibrant Visuals" were one of many things shown during Minecraft Live this past week.

Those who love the classic look of Minecraft need not worry about Vibrant Visuals. Gameplay mechanics and systems will remain the same.

The update is more like a fancy coat of paint than an overhaul. The iconic blocky designs of Minecraft are here to stay.

RELATED: Everything announced during Minecraft Live (Mar. 2025)

Specifically, Vibrant Visuals updates textures, directional lighting, volumetric fog, and more. Lighting, shadows, and reflections see the biggest change in the update.

Vibrant Visuals will ship to Minecraft: Bedrock Edition in the coming months. The Java Edition of Minecraft will receive the update eventually.

I hope the update with Vibrant Visuals makes its way to Minecraft. There have been delays and cancelations of previous visual updates, so some have some healthy skepticism about the latest update to be announced.

Leaked Xbox/Steam integration

Recent leaks suggest a potential overhaul to Xbox app on PC that includes further integration with your Steam library. (Image credit: Microsoft (via The Verge))

Microsoft has been hard at work to improve the Xbox app on Windows 11 and the gaming experience on PCs with smaller screens. We've previously seen the Xbox Game Bar's Compact Mode and an on-screen keyboard that's easier to use with a gamepad.

Now, it appears Microsoft may be working on a Steam filter for the Xbox app game library. The feature appeared briefly on a Microsoft blog post, but it has since been removed.

Considering the graphic showing the feature was taken down, there aren't many details about the potential Steam filter. It could suggest an overhaul of the library section of the Xbox app on PC or it could just be some wishful thinking.

HP announces dozens of PCs

HP announced several PCs during its Amplify conference this past week. (Image credit: Windows Central / HP)

A whopping 25 PCs were announced by HP this week during the company's Amplify conference. Among those devices are laptops, All-in-One desktops, mini PCs, and gaming laptops.

I won't run through each device here because our Rebecca Spear already did that for you! Her roundup of the best of HP's Amplify conference goes over the EliteStudio 8 AiO G1i, the OmniBook 7 Aero 13, and all the other devices on the way from HP.

The EliteStudio 8 AiO G1i may be the most exciting device from the event, but that really comes down to taste and how you use your PC. Our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino got an early hands-on with the EliteStudio 8 AiO G1i and says he wishes he had the PC in college.

Windows Central Podcast

YouTube Watch On

Our Daniel Rubino and Zac Bowden go in-depth on the latest topics in tech each week during the Windows Central Podcast. In addition to covering the latest news, they share industry insights, insider information, and first-hand experience with the latest gadgets.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Pocket Casts

Subscribe via RSS

Reviews

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ (left) next to the ASUS ROG Ally X. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Our experts take a closer look at the latest devices, PCs, accessories, and games each week. The MSI Claw 8 AI+ gaming handheld earned the highest score this past week, receiving a 4.5 out of 5 for its performance, screen, Hall Effect joysticks, and speakers.

Deals of the Week

We love tech, but we don't like paying full price for it. The following deals will help you save on games, consoles, accessories, and more!

Compact gaming ASUS ROG G22CH

Was: $1,499.99

Now: $1,099.99 at Newegg "ASUS ROG provides the accessible gaming excellence it promises with this compact tower that can easily fit on your desk or media center. It's packed with a powerful RTX-4070 GPU and an Intel Core i9-13900KF to provide smooth gaming experiences. The fans tend to be loud, but they keep the system cool and working efficiently. Plus, you can customize this rig's RGB lighting for a fun vibe." Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants a pre-built gaming PC that doesn't take up a lot of space despite having desktop-class hardware inside. ❌Avoid if: If you hate fan noise (the PC's fans run a lot due to the compact size), you want a desktop that's easy to upgrade, or you want something more powerful than a 4060 Ti. CPU: Intel Core i7-14700F. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti (8GB). RAM: 16GB DDR5. SSD: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe. Ports: 1x Ethernet, 1x HDMI 2.0a, 1x HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a, 3x audio jack, 2x USB-A 2.0, 4x USB-A 3.2, 1x USB-C 3.2. Size: 4.5 (W) x 12.7 (H) x 11.3 (D) inches (11.50 x 32.30 x 28.69 cm). Release date: 2024. 👉 See at: Newegg.com 👀 Price check: $1,675.97 at Amazon (Core i7/RTX 4070)

ASUS ProArt PZ13: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy "Packed with a budget-grade Snapdragon X processor but still boasting a gorgeous OLED touchscreen and stylus support, ASUS throws in a keyboard case for no extra charge, and the experience is similar [to the Surface Pro 11]." — Ben Wilson Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Creators who value a color-accurate OLED display or those who want a convertible 2-in-1 PC that comes with its keyboard. ❌Avoid if: You need a more powerful PC or want a slimmer convertible. Display: 13.3-inch, 16:10, OLED, 3K. CPU: Snapdragon X Plus. GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. RAM: 16GB. Storage: 1TB SSD. AI PC: Yes. Copilot+ PC: Yes. 👉See at: Best Buy