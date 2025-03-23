Amazon warns Surface Laptop 7 shoppers as Mojang unveils massive visual update to Minecraft and Microsoft leaks a potential new feature for the Xbox app on Windows 11
Spring has sprung, and that means tech deals, conferences, and leaks are aplenty.
Microsoft stayed relatively quiet on the news front over the last week, but news throughout the Windows and Xbox ecosystems heated up as temperatures in the northern hemisphere spiked.
This past week we saw Amazon add a warning to the Surface Laptop 7's listing page, Mojang unveil a major visual upgrade to Minecraft, and HP announce 25 devices.
Surface Laptop 7 returns
Amazon now shows a notice to customers looking to purchase a Surface Laptop 7. The online retailer says the Surface Laptop 7 is a frequently returned item.
The warning encourages shoppers to research the device and product reviews before making a purchase.
Unfortunately, Amazon does not specify why people return the Surface Laptop 7 frequently. It could be due to anything from customer dissatisfaction to hardware faults.
While the reasons could be mundane or a matter of personal preference, it's not a good look for Microsoft or the Surface brand. The Surface Laptop 7 is supposed to be a flagship device and should not be returned frequently.
The Surface Laptop 7 earned high reviews from tech journalists and has a positive rating on Amazon, but the warning label on its listing is a red flag — or in this case a yellow box.
Minecraft "Vibrant Visual" update
Minecraft has a major update in the works that will enhance the game's visuals. The new "Vibrant Visuals" were one of many things shown during Minecraft Live this past week.
Those who love the classic look of Minecraft need not worry about Vibrant Visuals. Gameplay mechanics and systems will remain the same.
The update is more like a fancy coat of paint than an overhaul. The iconic blocky designs of Minecraft are here to stay.
RELATED: Everything announced during Minecraft Live (Mar. 2025)
Specifically, Vibrant Visuals updates textures, directional lighting, volumetric fog, and more. Lighting, shadows, and reflections see the biggest change in the update.
Vibrant Visuals will ship to Minecraft: Bedrock Edition in the coming months. The Java Edition of Minecraft will receive the update eventually.
I hope the update with Vibrant Visuals makes its way to Minecraft. There have been delays and cancelations of previous visual updates, so some have some healthy skepticism about the latest update to be announced.
Leaked Xbox/Steam integration
Microsoft has been hard at work to improve the Xbox app on Windows 11 and the gaming experience on PCs with smaller screens. We've previously seen the Xbox Game Bar's Compact Mode and an on-screen keyboard that's easier to use with a gamepad.
Now, it appears Microsoft may be working on a Steam filter for the Xbox app game library. The feature appeared briefly on a Microsoft blog post, but it has since been removed.
Considering the graphic showing the feature was taken down, there aren't many details about the potential Steam filter. It could suggest an overhaul of the library section of the Xbox app on PC or it could just be some wishful thinking.
HP announces dozens of PCs
A whopping 25 PCs were announced by HP this week during the company's Amplify conference. Among those devices are laptops, All-in-One desktops, mini PCs, and gaming laptops.
I won't run through each device here because our Rebecca Spear already did that for you! Her roundup of the best of HP's Amplify conference goes over the EliteStudio 8 AiO G1i, the OmniBook 7 Aero 13, and all the other devices on the way from HP.
The EliteStudio 8 AiO G1i may be the most exciting device from the event, but that really comes down to taste and how you use your PC. Our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino got an early hands-on with the EliteStudio 8 AiO G1i and says he wishes he had the PC in college.
