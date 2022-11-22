People share what they hate most about Windows 11

By Sean Endicott
published

Windows 11 didn't receive much love in our recent Twitter thread.

Surface Laptop Studio
(Image credit: Future)

Windows 11 is the latest operating system from Microsoft, but is it the greatest? Seemingly not, at least to a specific group of users. We recently reached out on Twitter asking, "what are the things you dislike the most about Windows 11?" The replies include comparisons to Windows 10, complaints about how certain features work (or don't work), and the removal of some options.

We've sifted through the hundreds of replies to find some of the most common complaints about Windows 11.

Performance

While not the most common complaint, some pointed toward the performance of Windows 11. 

Missing features

Quite a few people highlighted missing features on Windows 11. Microsoft took away some Taskbar features and other options when it jumped from Windows 10 to Windows 11. Some of those features will return to the OS, but others will not.

User interface

Windows 11 received quite a bit of criticism for its user interface. Both inconsistencies and poor choices filled the replies to our tweet asking about the operating system.

These aren't new complaints either. Our senior editor Zac Bowden recently highlighted how incomplete dark mode is on Windows 11.

Ads

Many pointed their anger toward ads within Windows 11. Microsoft has continued to increase its advertising efforts within the Start menu and other elements of the OS. Suggested apps launched as a feature for Windows 11 and then Microsoft started testing suggested websites in a recent Insider build.

Lack of support for older hardware

When Microsoft first announced Windows 11, the controversial minimum requirements of the OS drew the ire of many. Similar complaints were shared to us on Twitter in our recent thread.

Not all bad news

Of course, the responses to this question were going to be mostly negative, since it specifically asked about things people dislike. There are many aspects of Windows 11 that people do like, so we'll have to visit the flip side of things in the future. But even in response to our tweet, some people took time to compliment Windows 11. 

