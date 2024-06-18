What's new in the Settings app on Windows 11 version 24H2

Windows 11 version 24H2 (2024 Update) includes a newer release of the Settings app with various improvements and new options, allowing you to configure more features without the Control Panel.

In this version, you will find that the development team is porting the Color Management legacy settings to the newer experience. Microsoft is also introducing a new Energy Saver feature, a microphone testing tool, and an option to enable the Sudo command.

In the printer settings, you can now enable the Windows Protected Print Mode, and you get the option to pause print jobs and rename your printer.

Furthermore, the Settings app improves the settings for Storage Spaces, Color filters, Privacy, and more.

In this guide, I'll explain the new changes available in the Settings app for the 2024 Update.

Disclaimer Important: The Windows 11 2024 Update is expected to become partially available on June 18, 2024, for Copilot+ PCs, but it won't include all the intended features, including Windows Recall, as it has been postponed until further notice. In September or October, the feature update will become more broadly available for existing devices. As a result, some of the new features and changes may not be available to everyone on day one. Also, some features (especially AI features) may require new hardware to be available.

Although the app remains the same as the previous version, the development team is pushing out several improvements, from updating the style of some pages to adding more settings and porting options from the Control Panel (which sadly is still available).

System section

The "System" section updates the Display, Sound, Power, Storage, and For Developers pages.

Display page

On Settings > System > Display, the page now adds a new "Color profile" subpage to manage the color profile. The experience offers settings to import profiles, and you can sort them by HDR and SDR profiles.

A color profile is a set of parameters, usually specific to a particular monitor, that tells the system how to render the colors on the monitor. Usually, you would use this feature to calibrate and display the most accurate colors on the screen.

This is not a new feature, but prior to this release, you had to use the Control Panel to configure it.

Furthermore, the page also adds access to the legacy calibration feature.

On the "Display" page, when accessing the "Advanced display" settings, you will notice that the option to enable dynamic refresh rate is a separate option instead of being an item in the drop-down menu.

Finally, in the "Graphics settings" subpage, this release updates the interface to match the Windows 11 design language.

Also, if your device is a Copilot+ PC will have the option to configure Auto Super Resolution (Auto SR) on this page globally or per individual game.

Sound page

On Settings > System > Sound, on the "Microphone" properties, under the "Microphone test" setting, you now get an option to test the audio processing.

The available options include "Default" and "Communications." Once you select a mode, you can record and listen to the audio to see which offers the best results.

This is only a testing tool. It doesn't change the audio mode.

Power & battery

On Settings > System > Power & battery, the page removes the "Power mode" and "Battery Saver" features and introduces the new "Energy Saver" mode.

The feature is meant to extend the battery life of a device with a battery and conserve energy on a computer without a battery, meaning that it is now available for laptops and desktop computers.

On devices that feature a battery, you can choose when the feature should turn on automatically and set it to "Always" or "Never."

If the computer doesn't have a battery, you will only have the "Always use energy saver" option.

When enabled, the system will change power mode to conserve energy, including turning off some features like the mica material and other services that can impact power usage.

The Quick Settings fly out also includes an option to turn the feature on or off.

On the page, you will also find the "Power button controls" setting that allows you to choose the action of a physical power button. This option was previously available in the Control Panel, but is now part of the Settings app.

Storage page

On Settings > System > Storage, the main page no longer shows the storage details for "Other" under the installation drive.

Under the "Storage management" section, on Advanced Storage settings > Storage Spaces, the Storage Pool page has been updated. First, the page shows the "Status: OK" label instead of the big green button.

In addition, at the bottom of the page, you will now find the options to upgrade or delete the pool. Although this is a small change, in the past, you needed to work backward by deleting the storage space and removing the drives to delete the pool.

In the same section from the main page, on Advanced Storage Settings > Windows backup, the OneDrive button description has been updated to "Manage sync settings."

For developers page

On Settings > System > For developers, the page now includes the option to enable and configure the Sudo command.

If you turn on the feature, you can choose from three options, including:

In a new window.

With input disabled.

Inline.

If you want the same experience as on Linux, then you should choose the "Inline" option.

The Sudo command will allow you to run the command as an administrator from the standard console without the extra steps to open the console as an administrator.

AI Components

On Settings > System > AI components, this is a new page that will list the packages that are part of the AI system for Windows 11.

Bluetooth & devices section

In the "Bluetooth & devices" section, this update changes Printers & scanners settings.

Printers & scanners

On Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Printers & scanners, the page includes the option to enable the "Windows protected print mode" driver to set up a printer with a universal driver without the need for third-party print drivers. However, this feature is only available for "Mopria printers."

Inside the printer properties page, Microsoft has added a new "Additional printer settings" section that allows you to rename your printer without using the Control Panel and an option to pause print jobs.

Cameras

On Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Cameras, the page isn't new, but on Copilot+ PCs, you will now find the settings to customize the Windows Studio Effects, which can include, "Background effects," "Eye Contact," "Automatic framing," "Portrait light," "Creative filters," and "Voice Focus."

Network & internet section

The "Network & internet" section updates the Wi-Fi settings.

Wi-Fi page

On Settings > Network & internet > Wi-Fi, the page now moves the option to show the active wireless credentials at the top of the page.

Also, the message box generates a QR code that you can scan with any supported camera app on your phone or on Windows 11 to quickly share and join the wireless network from other devices.

Personalization section

The "Personalization" settings tweak the Colors page only.

Colors page

On Settings > Personalization > Colors, you won't find new settings, but the "Show accent color on Start and taskbar" setting will now let you know that the setting is only available when the dark mode is turned on.

Accounts section

The "Accounts" section adds only a minor change to the Family page.

Family page

On Settings > Accounts, the section includes a new icon for the "Family" page.

Accessibility section

The "Accounts" section updates Color filters, Mouse Pointer and Touch, Speech, and adds a new Hearing Aids page.

Colors filters page

On Settings > Accessibility > Color filters, when you enable and choose a filter, the 2024 Update brings new settings for changing the intensity and color boost.

Also, there's an option to reset the settings to their defaults.

On this page, you can control audio presets, ambient sounds and experience enhancements. The page even includes the option to monitor the battery life and connection status.

Finally, Microsoft has even added a link to access the sound settings' properties.

Although you will be able to access the page, you will need a computer and hearing aid devices with support for Bluetooth Low Energy Audio (LE Audio) technology to view and control the settings.

Speech page

On Settings > Accessibility > Speech, the page doesn't include new features, but it removes the Windows Speech Recognition settings, since the company already deprecated the feature in December 2023.

Privacy & security section

The "Privacy & security" section now includes the Device Encryption settings on every installation, and it updates the Activity history, Search Windows, and Location pages.

Device Encryption page

On Settings > Privacy & security, the "Device Encryption" page isn't new to the operating system. However, it appears that the option to enable encryption on the entire system will be available to everyone, regardless of the edition and hardware configuration.

In the past, if you were using Windows 11 Pro, you had to use the BitLocker settings to configure encryption, and in the Home edition, certain hardware configurations only offered the "Device Encryption" option.

Recall & snapshots

On Settings > Privacy & security > Recall & snapshots, this is a new page that houses all the configuration options for the Windows Recall feature.

Inside the page, you will be able to turn Windows Recall on or off. Microsoft is adding controls to change storage allocation, allowing users to delete apps and filter apps and websites.

The page will only be available for Copilot+ PCs that support the feature.

Activity history page

On Settings > Privacy & security > Activity history, the page removes the "Clear activity history for this account" option.

Searching Windows page

On Settings > Privacy & security > Searching Windows, the page "Respect power settings when indexing" option.

Location page

On Settings > Privacy & security > Location, the page includes the new "Notify when apps request location" option, which allows you to turn notifications on and off when apps want to access your current physical location.

