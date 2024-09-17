What's new with printers on Windows 11 version 24H2 (2024 Update)
Check out the new improvements that Microsoft is rolling out with the next version of Windows 11.
Although the Windows 11 2024 Update (version 24H2) focuses on AI features, the feature update also ships with non-AI-related improvements, such as changes for the printing experience.
As part of version 24H2, Microsoft is introducing the new Windows Protected Print (WPP) mode that ditches third-party drivers in favor of a new universal print platform that provides additional security improvements. In addition, this feature update introduces a new "Additional printer settings" section with options to rename and pause print jobs.
In this guide, I will show you the changes that Windows 11 version 24H2 is adding to the print experience.
Disclaimer
Important: The Windows 11 2024 Update has become partially available on June 18, 2024, for Copilot+ PCs, but it won't include all the intended features, including Windows Recall, as it has been postponed until further notice. In September or October, the feature update will become more broadly available for existing devices. As a result, some of the new features and changes may not be available to everyone on day one. Also, some features (especially AI features) may require new hardware to be available.
Windows 11 2024 Update new printer changes
As part of the 2024 Update, Microsoft is rolling out some significant changes for printers, including the new Windows Protected Print mode experience, and new options to change the name of the printer and pause print jobs directly from the Settings app.
Windows Protected Print mode
Windows Protected Print (WPP) is a new driverless mode in the operating system that introduces a new universal print stack that allows you to set up a printer without having to install third-party drivers and applications.
In other words, once the feature is enabled, connecting a printer will work without additional installations or configurations.
Since hackers have been launching increasingly sophisticated attacks on Windows's printing system (for example, Stuxnet and Print Nightmare), the new Windows Protected Print mode also focuses on improving security by implementing the Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) for printing, which eliminates the need for third-party drivers, which can be vulnerable to exploits (especially old drivers).
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
It also restricts the functionalities accessible to the print spooler, enforces stricter controls on what code can be loaded during the printing process, and allows the XPS rendering to happen under the user's account instead of the system account.
The only caveat is that the new universal driverless print feature only works with Mopria printers, such as the Brother PJ-773, Canon DR-S130, Dell B3460dn, Epson AM-C400, HP DesignJet Smart Tank T858, and many others. The list of compatible printers is at mopria.org.
If you want to enable this feature, open Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Printers & scanners, and click the "Set Up" button for the "Windows protected print mode" setting.
As part of the setup process, the new feature will remove third-party drivers available on your computer. If you have a printer that's not compatible, you won't be able to use it until you disable the feature.
Starting with version 24H2, you have to configure this mode manually, but Microsoft plans to enable it by default in future releases of the operating system.
Pause print jobs from Settings
After upgrading to the Windows 11 2024 Update, you will notice that the printer properties page has been updated to include a new option to pause print jobs directly from the Settings app without having to open the Print Queue app or other methods.
If you ever have to stop a printing process, open Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Printers & scanners, open the printer's properties, click on "Additional printer settings," and click the "Pause" button.
You can always click the "Resume" button to resume printing from your computer.
Rename printer from Settings
In the past, if you had to change the name of a printer, you needed to complete this configuration from the legacy Control Panel, but starting with version 24H2, Microsoft is porting the feature into the Settings app.
If you must change the name of the printer, open Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Printers & scanners, open the printer's properties, click on "Additional printer settings," and click the "Rename" button in the "Rename your printer" settings. Confirm the name and click the "Save" button.
If you have a Copilot+ PC or another ARM-based device, Microsoft has confirmed that printers should work on these computers. Furthermore, the company even recommends Mopria-supported printers when available.
More resources
For more helpful articles, coverage, and answers to common questions about Windows 10 and Windows 11, visit the following resources:
Mauro Huculak has been a Windows How-To Expert contributor for WindowsCentral.com for nearly a decade and has over 15 years of experience writing comprehensive guides. He also has an IT background and has achieved different professional certifications from Microsoft, Cisco, VMware, and CompTIA. He has been recognized as a Microsoft MVP for many years.
https://mopria.org/certified-products
And here's an English FAQ on the Mopria side of things (again, this may not be exactly what Windows is incorporating, but if it is, that would be a good thing for many of us):
https://mopria.org/print-with-windows#Read-FAQ
Where presumably the ability to ALSO still install native drivers is what the Windows update will block over the straight Mopria solution.
Their list of printers includes all the printers we use, many of which are many years old.
I think the main requirement is that it be a network printer, not a USB printer. This makes sense from a security perspective: the printer driver malware hacks primarily relate to network printers at enterprises, while USB printers are pretty much limited to home use. Unless Windows is only working with a subset of the Mopria-supported printers (which is entirely possible), then it looks like all the mainstream network printers are already supported.
And for those of you using USB printers, many of them also support a Wi-Fi connection, which would make it a network printer. So, to take advantage of this significant security improvement, it could be as simple as shifting to the network/Wi-Fi connection in place of the USB cable.
If Windows is limited to a subset of the Mopria-supported printers to start, maybe that's just a temporary limitation. If the goal is improved security (as opposed to helping printer manufacturers sell new printers, and I believe MS is much more focused on security than helping companies sell printers), it would seem MS would want to be sure this works with as many printers as possible. With enterprise being notoriously slow to phase out old printers, this seems it must be at least a component of a long-term plan.
20-year old HP and Xerox printers are common and blocking viruses and malware is like public vaccinations: you need to protect the majority so there can't be enough infected systems to significantly spread the virus or to be attractive to malware creators looking to make a name for themselves or a buck. If those old printers don't get the security boost, this whole effort would add minimal value.