250W of power, six ports, AI, and a clock? This USB-C charger makes your current plug look like a potato.
The Anker Prime Charger supports 250W of total power and its first port maxes out at an impressive 140W.
The move to USB-C simplified the shape of cables needed to charge laptops, smartphones, and tablets, but shopping for a charger is still too complicated. I feel like I'm in an endless battle to fill my home with charging cables that can top up my wife and I's laptops, smartphones, and other gadgets. If you're in a similar spot, you need to check out the Cyber Monday deal on the Anker Prime Charger.
A $60 discount brings the Anker Prime Charger down to $109.99. That is admittedly rather expensive, but the Anker Prime Charger has 250W of total power output, can charge a device with 140W of power from a single port, and uses AI for optimal charging efficiency.
Anker Prime Charger (250W)
Was: $169.99
Now: $109.99 at Amazon
This charger provides up to 250W of total output and up to 140W of output from a single port. Its other ports put out 100W of power, so you can use the gadget to charge several devices quickly.
✅Perfect for: People who want to charge multiple devices at once, such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets.
❌Avoid if: Your laptop does not support USB-C charging, needs a special charger, or if your PC does not need the wattage provided by the Anker Prime Charger.
Power: 250W (total). Max power: 140W in one port, other ports max at 100W. Ports: 4x USB-C, 2x USB-A. Cable: Not included.
👉See at: Amazon
❓Why Amazon? The largest online retailer for a reason. Return period: 30 days. Price match? ✖️. Free shipping: $25-35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.
A ton of power
The U in USB-C stands for "universal" but shopping for USB-C chargers and cables can be quite complicated. Picking USB-C chargers is a far cry from delivering a universal experience. Different charging standards, proprietary charging tech, and other specs mean that you may plug a cable into your phone, laptop, or tablet only to find out hours later that your device did not charge at all. In other cases, your device would have charged slower than expected.
The Anker Prime Charger cuts through (most of) this confusion with 250W of total power, 140W of output from a single port, and 100W or power output in three other ports. You can charge multiple devices through the charger, topping them up quickly. Many of the best Windows laptops, MacBooks, Samsung smartphones, and phones from other companies should all play nicely with the Anker Prime Charger.
Many laptops charge quickly with 100W of power or less. Heck, some laptops won't even take advantage of more power than 100W if you make it available. But there are laptops that require more than 100W of power output, such as workstations. Unfortunately, power requirements and USB-C charging support vary from device to device. You'll have to check your device's instruction manual or online listing to see how much power it takes to charge.
The listing of the Anker Prime Charger states that it can get a "16-inch MacBook Pro to 50% in just 25 minutes." Other devices that can take advantage of high power output should see quick top up times as well. As mentioned above, some devices will not take full advantage of the power output of the Anker Prime Charger. The device's listing states, "Surface Laptop Studio 2, Dell XPS 15 (9500/9510), Dell Alienware X14, and Dell Mobile Precision 5570 cannot be charged at full speed."
Honestly, I don't think it's Anker's fault that some devices won't charge at full speed through the Prime Charger. The USB-C ecosystem is a bit of a mess. The bottom line here is that the Anker Prime Charger has impressive specs, unique features, and high power output. Just double-check the specs of your gadgets before picking a charger.
More than powerful
The Anker Prime Charger would be impressive solely based on its power output and number of ports, but it also has some unique features worth highlighting. The charger has a display that shows how much power each port is using. You can customize that screen to show different information, such as the time and date.
A smart knob on the side of the charger lets you swap between different modes. The Anker Prime Charger has an AI mode for optimal charging, port priority mode, dual laptop mode, and lower current mode. You can also control the Anker Prime Charger through a smartphone app.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.