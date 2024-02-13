You have one day to treat your butt to a discounted Secretlab gaming chair

Secretlab makes some of the best gaming chairs around. They're a well-recognized name with a reputation for sturdy seats that last. Their Titan gaming chairs are also available in a variety of sizes and color schemes, including quite a few designs inspired by games and gamers. Right now, you can save up to $100 on Secretlab gaming chairs. The company also has discounts on desks, accessories, and merchandise.

The sale is for Valentine's Day, so you only have about one day to grab items at a discount (as of time of publication).

Secretlab Titan Evo | was $549 now $519 at Secretlab This is Secretlab's flagship gaming chair. It has an ergonomic design, four-way adjustable lumbar support, and is available in various materials. The NEO Hybrid Leatherette model is the most affordable on Valentine's Day, but the branded models have bigger discounts in terms of dollars off.

Secretlab Magnus | was $628 now $558 at Secretlab This desk has a built-in cable management tray that's big enough to store wires and a power strip. You can customize the desk with a Secretlab MAGPAD, which comes in several styles. For a limited time, the Secretlab Magnus is $70 off.

Secretlab gaming chairs

The Secretlab Titan Evo improves with each generation, and it's currently on sale. (Image credit: Daniel Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central)

We've reviewed plenty of Secretlab gaming chairs over the years, including the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022. That chair is sturdy, high-quality, and comfortable. It's also easy to put together, though hopefully you'll only have to assemble a gaming chair once.

"The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 does what Secretlab has proven it can do over and over again: Take a winning formula and continue to improve upon it in meaningful ways," we said in our Secretlab Titan Evo review. "The company has been very responsive to feedback, leading to changes both small and large. The inclusion of an improved adjustable lumbar support mechanism on every model is a perfect example of taking a criticism and delivering even more than expected."

I reviewed the adorably small Secretlab Titan XXS a couple of years ago. While that review focuses largely on Secretlab's playful marketing of the Titan XXS as a gaming chair for dogs, it's actually a lovely chair for kids. One of my friends plays games with their child who has used the Titan XXS since shortly after my review. The Secretlab Titan XXS is discounted for Valentine's Day.

The biggest drawback of Secretlab's chairs is that they have high price tags. The Valentine's Day sale helps with that.

Not just chairs

The Secretlab Magnus Pro is a robust desk our review called "the standing king of cable management." (Image credit: Daniel Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central)

While Secretlab is likely best known for its gaming chairs, the company has a variety of other accessories and devices. Several desks are on sale, including the Secretlab Magnus. That metal desk has built-in cable management, a sturdy metal frame, and is available in multiple different styles. The company also has a Secretlab Magnus Pro desk that we reviewed at launch (spoiler, it earned high marks).

As is the case with its chairs, the best deal on a Secretlab desk is on a version with a theme. The Team Secret version of the Secretlab Magnus is $99 off, bringing its price down to $549. Team Liquid and some other branded desks are heavily discounted as well. Quite a few desks with accents and designs based on games are discounted too, such as the Cyberpunk 2077 Magnus desk and the Dark Knight Magnus desk.

If you prefer a clean esthetic, the signature black Magnus desk is on sale for $558 ($70 off).

Secretlab's relatively new chair skins are also on sale (10% off for Valentine's Day). These skins let you redecorate your Titan Evo series chair with a new look. They also provide an extra bit of protection from spills and scratching.