These ANC headphones are so good they almost made me think I was alone on a plane — Now they're on sale for Cyber Monday

I was able to block out most of the noises on a busy flight with the help of Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headphones WL7024.

I regularly attend virtual meetings for work, so it's important that I have a pair of headphones that not only provide great sound quality and microphone quality but also look formal enough for interviews and other meetings. My favorite pair of headphones is the Dell Premiere Wireless ANC Headphones WL7024.

As a tech Editor, I have tested several headphones and headsets. These ones offer a very comfortable fit and excellent noise canceling. In fact, I recently took them on a work trip and loved how well the AI ANC (active noise canceling) blocked out the various airplane sounds on my flights. It was almost like I was alone on the plane.

These headphones are only available at Dell, and right now, there's a Cyber Monday sale that reduces their price from $359.99 to $319.99 at Dell.

Comfort and amazing ANC 🎧 Dell Premiere Wireless ANC Headphones WL7024

Was: $359.99

Now: $319.99 at Dell Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2 at Dell Speaker size: 40mm. Speaker frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz. Impedance: 32 Ohms. Microphone: Boomless, 7 Mic, AINR (AI Noise Reduction), AIBF (AI beam forming) capable. Microphone frequency range: 100Hz - 14kHz. Battery: 750mAh (up to 80Hrs). Weight: 0.65 lbs. ✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants a more professional looking headset that offers excellent sound quality and comfort. ❌Avoid if: You specifically want a budget headset or a High-Res headset. 👉See at: Dell.com ❓Why Dell? — Return period: 30-days. Price match? ✖️. Free shipping: Yes.

WHY YOU SHOULD TRUST ME WHY YOU SHOULD TRUST ME Rebecca Spear Gaming and Tech Editor Rebecca has tested a bunch of different tech over the years including headphones, headsets, gaming handhelds, laptops, and desktops. She's always on the lookout for a good tech deal.

Comfortable ANC headphones that are perfect for work

Image 1 of 3 The Dell Premiere Wireless WL7024 headphones come with a charging stand. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The controls are easy to interact with on the Dell Premiere Wireless WL7024 headphones. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) I love the way the included stand keeps the headphones up and tidy on my desk when I'm not using them. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Over the last six years, I've tested dozens of gaming headsets and headphones. There's no denying that some of these audio devices are far better than others. For the last three months, I've been using the Dell Premiere Wireless ANC WL7024 as my everyday work headset. They are incredibly comfortable, offer touch controls, and have both excellent audio and microphone quality (without needing an extender).

I love how well they fit into formal settings, so I can feel comfortable jumping into virtual meetings with various people. There is no extendable microphone, and yet the built-in mic picks up my voice beautifully and does a great job of canceling out background sounds.

They come with a charging stand and a carrying case, which gives me a tidier way to store them on my desk, and I can travel with them easily, too. In fact, last month, I took them with me on a work trip and wore them on my flights. The ANC can be enabled or disabled easily using the controls. I wanted to rest, but as with most flights, there were people talking and an overall humming from the plane that distracted me. I was able to turn the ANC on and feel almost as though I was alone on a quiet plane.

If you're interested in these headphones, the Cyber Monday deal makes them more affordable than usual — $319.99 at Dell.

