These ANC headphones are so good they almost made me think I was alone on a plane — Now they're on sale for Cyber Monday
The Dell Premiere Wireless ANC WL7024 are fantastic headphones with excellent noise canceling, a comfortable fit, and a beautiful design.
I regularly attend virtual meetings for work, so it's important that I have a pair of headphones that not only provide great sound quality and microphone quality but also look formal enough for interviews and other meetings. My favorite pair of headphones is the Dell Premiere Wireless ANC Headphones WL7024.
As a tech Editor, I have tested several headphones and headsets. These ones offer a very comfortable fit and excellent noise canceling. In fact, I recently took them on a work trip and loved how well the AI ANC (active noise canceling) blocked out the various airplane sounds on my flights. It was almost like I was alone on the plane.
These headphones are only available at Dell, and right now, there's a Cyber Monday sale that reduces their price from $359.99 to $319.99 at Dell.
Dell Premiere Wireless ANC Headphones WL7024
Was: $359.99
Now: $319.99 at Dell
Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2 at Dell
Speaker size: 40mm. Speaker frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz. Impedance: 32 Ohms. Microphone: Boomless, 7 Mic, AINR (AI Noise Reduction), AIBF (AI beam forming) capable. Microphone frequency range: 100Hz - 14kHz. Battery: 750mAh (up to 80Hrs). Weight: 0.65 lbs.
✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants a more professional looking headset that offers excellent sound quality and comfort.
❌Avoid if: You specifically want a budget headset or a High-Res headset.
👉See at: Dell.com
❓Why Dell? — Return period: 30-days. Price match? ✖️. Free shipping: Yes.
Rebecca has tested a bunch of different tech over the years including headphones, headsets, gaming handhelds, laptops, and desktops. She's always on the lookout for a good tech deal.
Comfortable ANC headphones that are perfect for work
Over the last six years, I've tested dozens of gaming headsets and headphones. There's no denying that some of these audio devices are far better than others. For the last three months, I've been using the Dell Premiere Wireless ANC WL7024 as my everyday work headset. They are incredibly comfortable, offer touch controls, and have both excellent audio and microphone quality (without needing an extender).
I love how well they fit into formal settings, so I can feel comfortable jumping into virtual meetings with various people. There is no extendable microphone, and yet the built-in mic picks up my voice beautifully and does a great job of canceling out background sounds.
They come with a charging stand and a carrying case, which gives me a tidier way to store them on my desk, and I can travel with them easily, too. In fact, last month, I took them with me on a work trip and wore them on my flights. The ANC can be enabled or disabled easily using the controls. I wanted to rest, but as with most flights, there were people talking and an overall humming from the plane that distracted me. I was able to turn the ANC on and feel almost as though I was alone on a quiet plane.
If you're interested in these headphones, the Cyber Monday deal makes them more affordable than usual — $319.99 at Dell.
When did Black Friday end?
Black Friday officially ends on the Saturday after the U.S. Thanksgiving begins. However, the time between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is a grey area. Some retailers have deals running the whole time and just change their names from Black Friday deals to Cyber Monday deals as the week goes on. However, some other deals are reserved specifically for Cyber Monday.
When does Cyber Monday start?
Technically, Cyber Monday begins on Dec. 2, 2024, but deals sometimes go live as early as the Saturday after Black Friday. You'll find that some Cyber Monday deals are only available on the actual day of Cyber Monday while others last into the weeks leading up to Christmas. If you see a deal you really like, it's a good idea to jump on it since sales can end if a product runs out of stock or prices can go back to normal.
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's editors and reviewers with a focus on gaming handhelds, PC gaming, and laptops. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of articles with everything from editorials, reviews, previews, features, previews, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming-related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market. You can follow her @rrspear on X (formerly Twitter).