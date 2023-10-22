One of our picks for the best Xbox headset is only $48 in this unbeatable deal

Black Friday is closer than you think, and officially starts November 24, but there's no need to hold out for fantastic deals. Right now, we have an exceptional one that's already live and sizzling. The LucidSound LS35X Headset for Xbox and PC, now selling for an incredible price of $48, boasts a whopping discount from its original price of $179.99. It's very rarely sold at MSRP anymore given the time since launch, but this is still an incredibly good value deal for a great headset.



The LucidSound LS35X Headset remains our top pick for budget-conscious gamers on our list of the Best Xbox Headsets. At this price, it's now the ultimate choice for Xbox gamers looking for a top-notch headset under the $100 mark.

LucidSound LS35X Headset | was $179.99 now $48.48 at Amazon



This tops our best-of list for Xbox headsets if you're looking for a wireless headset that delivers great sound and supreme comfort. The on-ear dials and controls are both intuitive and responsive, allowing you to effortlessly adjust volume, power, and sound mix to your preference. It won't be available at this low price for long.



👍Price Check: $59.95 at Walmart

For those in search of a wireless headset that combines exceptional sound quality, wireless convenience, and long-lasting comfort for those marathon gaming sessions, the LucidSound LS35X is a must-consider option. In our in-depth LS35X review, it garnered a flawless 5 out of 5-star rating from our editor, Jez Corden. He lauded its direct-to-Xbox connectivity, which eliminates the need for any cumbersome dongles or adapters, and its detachable microphone featuring an LED indicator and a mute button.

The microphone outshines many competing headsets in terms of both clarity and noise cancellation. With the mic-monitoring feature, you can effortlessly hear yourself while speaking, and should you prefer not to engage in voice chat with other players, the mic can be easily removed.

This still tops our best headset list for Xbox (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Spec Frequency response 20Hz to 20kHz Speaker size 50mm Connection Xbox Wireless protocol, 3.5mm jack Compatibility Xbox One, PCs with Xbox Wireless, other devices via 3.5mm Features Mic monitoring, on-ear controls, detachable mic, included carry case Battery life Up to 15 hours Weight 396g

I have my own love for LucidSound's distinctive design, which incorporates earcups doubling as game volume and chat dials. This ingenious feature allows you to effortlessly fine-tune sound levels to your liking, eliminating the need to fumble around for the right buttons. I consider LucidSound headsets to be my all-time favorites, largely thanks to this indispensable feature.



Also despite being wireless, the headset also includes a 3.5mm headphone cable for added versatility. This means you can easily use it with various other devices or conserve battery power when needed.

While it's true that the LucidSound LS35X often goes on sale due to its age, I've rarely come across a deal as remarkable as the current $48 price point, and when I do I always share it as it's a total steal. This price makes it a clear and effortless recommendation, even in a market saturated with numerous other headsets, given that it has been a few years since its initial launch. It stands out prominently among headsets in this price range and seamlessly integrates with Xbox consoles without needing any additional devices.

As someone with extensive experience testing various headsets, I value simplicity wherever possible, and the LucidSound LS35X excels in delivering precisely that. At $48, I wholeheartedly recommend it.

