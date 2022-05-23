Best Lenovo monitors 2022

While most people think of its vast lineup of business Ultrabook laptops whenever they think of Lenovo, something that many don't know is that the manufacturer produces several of the best monitors on the market, too. And whether you're looking for a premium 4K experience or you just need something simple and affordable, Lenovo has you covered. Our favorite is the 27-inch Lenovo ThinkVision P27q-20 since it offers an excellent balance of high resolution, gorgeous colors, and cost. However, keep in mind that there are several awesome alternatives available as well, and you shouldn't hesitate to opt for them instead if you're looking for something specific.

Lenovo ThinkVision P27q-20 The best overall Lenovo monitor Specifications Screen size: 27 inches Resolution: 2560x1440 Aspect ratio: 16:9 Panel type: IPS Response time: 4ms Refresh rate: 60Hz Input signal: HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2 Color gamut: 99% sRGB, 99% BT.709, 85% DCI-P3 Contrast ratio: 1000:1 Display bit depth: 8 bits (6 bits + FRC) Additional features: N/A Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Sharp QHD resolution + Great colors + Narrow bezels + Bang-for-your-buck value Reasons to avoid - Not as sharp as 4K

If you're in need of a well-rounded monitor that balances quality and price well, look no further than the 27-inch Lenovo ThinkVision P27q-20. It has an excellent QHD resolution of 2560x1440, which isn't quite as sharp as 4K, but it's also more affordable and less taxing on your system's hardware. The monitor's colors are also rich and vivid thanks to its gorgeous 99% accurate color gamut, and the contrast ratio of 1000:1 is solid. Its bezels are very narrow, too, giving the panel a sleek and stylish appearance.

The 4ms response time means this monitor won't be ideal for competitive gaming, though it won't be an issue if you're a casual gamer or are looking for something for productivity or design work. At the end of the day, this display offers an incredible amount of bang-for-your-buck value considering its affordable $319 price, and we can't recommend it enough.

Lenovo ThinkVision X1 (2nd Gen) The best premium 4K Lenovo monitor Specifications Screen size: 27 inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Aspect ratio: 16:9 Panel type: IPS Response time: 4ms Refresh rate: 60Hz Input signal: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2a, Thunderbolt 3 Color gamut: >99% sRGB Contrast ratio: 1000:1 Display bit depth: 10 bits Additional features: Webcam, dual 3W speakers Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Beautiful UHD 4K + Amazing colors + Extremely narrow bezels + Built-in webcam and speakers Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Higher contrast ratio would be nice

The second generation of Lenovo's ThinkVision X1 display is an absolute beauty, and it's a fantastic option for folks that want a premium 4K panel. It has a stellar color gamut as well as excellent color depth since it's a 10-bit display, and the unbelievably slim bezels also give it a superb screen share ratio of 93%. Admittedly, it would be nice to see a contrast ratio higher than 1000:1 on an expensive monitor like this, but it's hardly a huge issue.

Unlike many other desktop PC monitors, the ThinkVision X1 also comes with a built-in webcam and speakers. The camera is "motorized" and will adjust up and down in response to your head movement, which is awesome for ensuring that your colleagues can see you clearly during video meetings. Meanwhile, the dual 3W speakers put out great audio and are a nice option if you want to save space by not getting dedicated speakers. Overall, this is a wonderful 4K monitor with amazing visuals and several nice features, though at $899, it is pricey.

Lenovo ThinkVision T27p-10 The best affordable 4K Lenovo monitor Specifications Screen size: 27 inches Resolution: 3840x2160 Aspect ratio: 16:9 Panel type: IPS Response time: 4ms Refresh rate: 60Hz Input signal: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2a, USB-C Color gamut: >99% sRGB Contrast ratio: 1000:1 Display bit depth: 10 bits Additional features: N/A Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Beautiful UHD 4K + Amazing colors + 10-bit color depth + Narrow bezels Reasons to avoid - A little pricey - Fewer features than the ThinkVision X1

What if you want the benefits of ultra-sharp 4K, but you don't have the budget for Lenovo's top-spec ThinkVision X1? The Lenovo ThinkVision T27p-10 will be right up your alley. It essentially has the same 4K screen as the one found on the ThinkVision X1, but the monitor doesn't have the same built-in webcam, speakers, higher 93% screen share ratio (the T27p-10's is 88.89), and compatibility with Thunderbolt.

The absence of these benefits and features is a bummer, but it drives the price down to just under $500, which is awesome for people who want affordable access to 4K. If you don't care about having a webcam and built-in speakers and can live with slightly thicker bezels, the Lenovo ThinkVision T27p-10 will be perfect for folks looking to save some money.

Lenovo G34w-10 Ultrawide The best Lenovo gaming monitor Specifications Screen size: 34 inches Resolution: 3440x1440 Aspect ratio: 21:9 Panel type: IPS Response time: 1ms Refresh rate: 144Hz Input signal: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4 Color gamut: 72% NTSC Contrast ratio: 3000:1 Display bit depth: 8 bits (6 bits + FRC) Additional features: AMD FreeSync Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Crisp 3440 x 1440 resolution + Ultrawide provides advantages in-game + Deep contrast + High refresh rate Reasons to avoid - Color gamut could be better

Most of Lenovo's monitors aren't designed with a top-notch gaming experience in mind, but the 34-inch curved Lenovo G34w-10 Ultrawide is an exception to that trend. The ultrawide 3440x1440 resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio not only looks awesome, but it also gives you wider peripheral vision in games, which can be incredibly beneficial in certain scenarios (we've written about the benefits of ultrawide before). It also has an excellent contrast ratio of 3000:1, and while the 72% NTSC color gamut isn't the best out there, the display still looks fantastic overall.

The monitor also has a max refresh rate of 144Hz, which means that you can enjoy a smooth in-game experience with up to 144 frames per second (FPS). AMD FreeSync is also included, which is a feature that dynamically syncs your refresh rate with your graphics card's FPS output to eliminate distracting screen tearing. Overall, this gaming monitor is great, and since ultrawide gives you some extra screen space, it'll be a great choice for multitaskers as well. At $480, it's not even that expensive, either, which is always a bonus.

Lenovo ThinkVision T24i-20 The best budget Lenovo monitor Specifications Screen size: 24 inches Resolution: 1920x1080 Aspect ratio: 16:9 Panel type: IPS Response time: 4ms Refresh rate: 60Hz Input signal: HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2, VGA Color gamut: 72% NTSC Contrast ratio: 1000:1 Display bit depth: 8 bits (6 bits + FRC) Additional features: N/A Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Solid FHD resolution + Solid colors and contrast + Thin bezels + Incredibly affordable Reasons to avoid - Not as sharp as more expensive options - Less impressive color gamut

Sometimes, all you need is a simple and affordable display that's sufficient for basic productivity and recreation. If that's what you're looking for, you should go with the Lenovo ThinkVision T24i-20. The 1920x1080 FHD resolution isn't as sharp as QHD or 4K, but it's sufficient for work, web browsing, and video content. The 72% NTSC color gamut is also solid for a budget display, and the contrast ratio of 1000:1 is fine, too. Notably, the bezels on this monitor are also thinner than many similarly priced options, which is great.

Ultimately, it's true that this monitor won't wow anybody, but for the low price of $225, it's impossible to deny that this display gives you a lot of value for your money. The Lenovo ThinkVision P27q-20 will be a better choice if you want something more well-rounded, but the ThinkVision T24i-20 is definitely our top pick when it comes to maximizing money saved.

