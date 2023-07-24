WHAT!? Dell monitors are up to 50% off right now!

Dell has been having a ton of impressive deals over the last two months, but right now one of the very best monitor deals it's ever had is going on. This includes flat displays that are 22 inches or larger. There's even an impressive 27-inch, 165Hz, 1ms response time, gaming monitor on sale for 50% off while the deal lasts.

If you're wanting to upgrade your current monitor setup or need to get one for the first time these amazing Dell monitor deals will help you get the display you need. These monitors will have you covered with everything from school work to gaming.

Dell 22 Inch Monitor - SE2222H: was $129 now $89 at Dell (save $40) This 21.5-inch FHD LCD monitor offers a 60Hz refresh rate and displays imagery with plenty of color. It's flicker-free and anti-glare to make it easier to look at for long stretches without straining your eyes. The wide screen is perfect for helping you work on office work, school projects, or whatever else you might want. Connection-wise, it has both an HDMI 1.4 and a VGA port to work with other compatible devices. Price Check: Amazon $102



✅Pros: 60Hz refresh rate, budget buy

Dell 24 Inch Monitor - SE2422H: was $149 now $99 at Dell (save $50) With its beautiful 1920 x 1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and compatibility with AMD FreeSync this monitor is ready to handle anything from simple office tasks to elaborate creative projects and even gaming. It has a 5ms response time and features both an HDMI 1.4 port and a VGA port for your connection needs. Price Check: Amazon $129 ✅Pros: 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync compatibility

Dell 27 Inch Monitor - S2721HN: was $189 now $129 at Dell (save $60) With its large 27-inch IPS display, tilting stand, and 1080p resolution this popular monitor is adept at displaying a wide range of tasks while being convenient to use. It also offers a 75Hz refresh rate, is compatible with AMD FreeSync, and has two HDMI ports to meet your connection needs. Plus, its wide color gamut allows it to show off imagery to beautiful effect with great color accuracy. Price Check: Amazon $169 ✅Pros: 75Hz refresh rate, great color accuracy

Dell 27 Inch Gaming Monitor - G2723HN: was $259 now $129 at Dell (save $130) At 50% off, this impressive 1080p gaming monitor is a great buy. Its 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time make it plenty fast to keep up with the latest and greatest games. Plus, it's compatible with both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync to upscale your gaming graphics and reduce stuttering. The two HDMI 2.0 ports and DisplayPort 1.2 connection make it great for connecting to other devices. ✅Pros: 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility

Dell is one of our favorite brands here at Windows Central thanks to the reliability and power of its products. So whenever we see its popular monitors and gaming monitors on sale we jump at the chance to tell everyone we can.

There is a wide range of features and options to choose from, so when looking for a monitor, you want to figure out exactly what will meet your needs. Typically, monitors with higher resolution, refresh rates, and response times cost more, however, they also tend to be more convenient to use.

Refresh rate refers to how often the screen refreshes the image it displays and the faster it does this the more likely it is to show the latest changes. Meanwhile, response time indicates how long it takes for a pixel to change colors, which also helps determine how quickly the latest images sent from a computer tower or laptop are displayed. Having a faster monitor is usually especially important when working with creative software, video editing programs, gaming, or other programs that frequently show off the latest data.

I personally cannot get over the low price of Dell's 27-inch G2723HN gaming monitor as this is an extremely good price for a display like this. The two HMDI ports combined with the fast response time and frequent refresh rate make it ideal for keeping up with competitive gaming or graphically intensive programs. Plus, since it supports AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync, it can easily upscale graphics and reduce tearing for smoother gameplay.

Meanwhile, the 22-inch Dell SE2222H monitor is a perfect budget buy for any college student, office worker, or creative. Thanks to the fact that it's 31% off its usual cost it's really hard to pass up at this price. Connect your laptop or computer tower to it via the HDMI port and you'll be all set.