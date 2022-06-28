Grab Dell's 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor on sale for $300 today

Today Dell has its S2721DGF 27-inch gaming monitor on sale for $299.99 through the Dell online store (opens in new tab). While this is a price we have seen a couple of times before, it is a deal that generally doesn't last very long. We like to share it when we see it in case you want to grab it before it's gone. The same monitor is going for $450 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) and often sells as high as $480 or more.

(opens in new tab) Dell S2721DGF 27-inch monitor $450 $299.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) You get amazing specifications for the price with this monitor including a 1440p pixel resolution, a 1ms response time, and a refresh rate that goes up to 165Hz. It has an IPS panel and a USB hub as well.

The S2721DGF monitor is one of our favorite options in our roundup of the best 27-inch PC monitors. It has the "best value" according to Rich Edmonds, and that's because of a combination of its clean aesthetic design, its multiple connectivity options including a built-in USB hub, and the IPS panel that allows for superb viewing angles and color accuracy.

Pretty much any gamer that works from a budget should be interested in this monitor. It has exactly the sort of specifications you're looking for that won't make you empty out your wallet. Those specs include a pixel resolution of 2560 x 1440, a super fast 1ms response time, and a refresh rate that can go as high as 165Hz. You'll have to connect via the DisplayPort to get the refresh rate that high, but even through HDMI you can still reach 144Hz, which is the minimum anyone who plays high-action games is generally looking for.

The IPS panel is a nice improvement to this lineup as previous generations from Dell used TN panels to keep the cost down and the response time high. Being able to get the response time down to 1ms with an IPS panel is really nice, and you don't have to sacrifice things like color accuracy, which is usually the trade-off for the cheaper TN panels. It is much better overall.

You'll get AMD FreeSync to reduce screen tearing, an audio jack, built-in speakers, and a USB hub that has four USB 3.0 ports so you can keep all your accessories connected. Despite having native FreeSync, it is G-Sync compatible as well so you can get smooth motion whether you use an AMD or Nvidia graphics card.