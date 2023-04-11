Spectacular offer alert: Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor for only $999 after a $350 price cut

If you’re looking for a new gaming monitor, you can go old-school 16:9 at a measly 27-inch or join the big leagues with a 38-inch curved ultrawide.

We prefer the latter.

Check out Dell’s Alienware AW3821DW, which is usually $1,350 but is now 26% off at a more reasonable $999. That’s still not cheap, but this is one hot-looking monitor. Let’s hit the specs since that is all that matters here:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Resolution 3840 x 1600 Row 0 - Cell 2 Refresh rate 144Hz Row 1 - Cell 2 Diagonal size 37.52" Row 2 - Cell 2 Adaptive sync NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate Row 3 - Cell 2 Response 1 to 4ms Row 4 - Cell 2 DisplayHDR 600 Y Row 5 - Cell 2 Display Type LED-backlit LCD monitor / TFT active matrix Row 6 - Cell 2 Curved Screen Yes (2300R) Row 7 - Cell 2 Aspect Ratio 21:9 Row 8 - Cell 2 Screen Coating Anti-glare 3H hardness Row 9 - Cell 2 Features Ambient light sensor, LED edgelight system, Flicker Free technology, Dell ComfortView Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2

Playing at 3840 x 1600 with DisplayHDR 600 on a 21:9 aspect on a 38-inch display will absolutely change how you play video games. With that wider design and 144Hz refresh (NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate) with 1 to 4ms response, you’ll be able to grow into this monitor as your gaming rig increases in performance from those GPU upgrades.

It’s also anti-glare, which I consider crucial when gaming for hours. Trust me, your eyes will thank you as anti-glare reduces eye fatigue from reflections.

Dell’s Alienware AW3821D with its killer backlighting and physical controls. (Image credit: Dell)

Let’s also not kid ourselves: That’s a hella cool-looking monitor. It’s all white with the soft blue AlienFX lighting system, has a broad base, and looks the business. If you have a matching white tower (like our Corsair iCUE 4000 or 5000T RGB PC case), this display will look killer.

Ports are no slouch here, either. You get DisplayPort 1.4, 2 x HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen 1 upstream, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream, USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream with Battery Charging 1.2, and headphones/audio line-out.

(opens in new tab) Dell's 38-inch curved Alienware AW3821DW display has it everything you want for high-end gaming, but now at a lower price as you can get $350 off while the sale runs making this $999 one of the best deals we've seen.

Just as impressive is going to be the color gamut as Dell claims 130.6% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3, which puts this monitor up into the premium leagues. Not only will your games be color accurate, but if you render video or work on photos, your media will also be graded correctly.

Dell’s Alienware AW3821D has plenty of ports. (Image credit: Dell)

A weird thing that’s neat: This display has an ambient light sensor, so your brightness can auto-adjust based on your current lighting conditions (you can turn it off if you don’t like it, of course).

Overall, this is one excellent-looking monitor at one of the lowest prices we’ve seen recently. And if you're looking for something a bit different, see our other best gaming monitors for even more ideas.