This killer 27-inch 4K gaming monitor is over $250 off right now

A great gaming monitor can help you get the most of your gaming setup, but finding one can make a sizeable dent in your wallet. Fortunately, this absolutely incredible 27", 4K gaming monitor from LG is currently on sale for over $250 off, a 32% savings that nets you a gloriously fast and versatile display. For an extra $100, you can nab the exact same monitor but with customizable RGB lighting adorning the back.

The LG UltraGear brand is well-known for producing a diverse range of capable, premium displays across every price point and use case. This particular monitor aims to deliver a peerless 4K gaming experience for those with current-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X|S or a powerful gaming PC. The monitor measures 27-inches in size, perfect for most desks, with a crispy 4K resolution, a 1ms response time, and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Not impressive enough? With a Nano IPS display, you're getting 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and full HDR 600 support, ensuring vibrant, accurate colors for gaming and consuming media. This LG UltraGear monitor also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync, which aims to reduce screen tearing and make the best PC games as smooth as humanly possible.

Normally, this monitor is a staggering $800 (or $900 if you fancy the rear RGB lighting). It's worth it, but the steep retail price is sure to deter interested gamers. During this limited-time Amazon sale, though, you can add this monitor to your setup for up to 32% off, at the lowest price we've ever seen it.

If you need less pixels and a higher refresh rate, consider the Alienware AW2723DF, a 27", 1440p, 240Hz gaming monitor that earned a perfect review score from Windows Central. Both it and the LG UltraGear on sale above count among the best gaming monitors you can buy, giving you plenty of options to elevate your gaming experience.