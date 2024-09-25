Need a new Xbox controller? I certainly do — here's the deal I'm saving $20 with

Between a squeaky right trigger, several loose buttons, and some awful drift in the left thumbstick, the spare controller I've taken with me on travel since the Xbox One days is finally ready for retirement. It's high time I replaced it with one of Microsoft's newer Xbox Series-era models, anyway, and given how much I love using them at home, I'd have no issues paying full price for one. Today, though, I was pleasantly surprised to see that Woot! is actually selling Xbox Core Wireless Controllers for just $39.99, complete with a USB-C cable that enables tethered usage. That's a full $20 markdown — 33% off — and one of the best Xbox controller deals I've ever seen. Act fast if you want to take advantage of it, though, because it ends in four days or as soon as Woot! is sold out.

Xbox Core Wireless Controller | was $59.99 now $39.99 at Woot! Save $20 on up to two of Microsoft's latest and greatest standard wireless Xbox controllers thanks to this incredible Woot! deal. If you're in need of a new gamepad, this is a discount you shouldn't pass up, though you'll need to act fast since the sale ends when Woot! is sold out.

✅Perfect for: Players who prefer the design of Microsoft's Xbox controllers and want something with wireless capabilities for their Xbox console or gaming PC ❌Avoid if: You're a PC player that would rather use one of Sony's PlayStation controllers, or you want to try and save even more by going for a third-party, wired-only gamepad 🔍Our experience: Xbox Series X|S Controller review

The best Xbox controller yet, hands down

Microsoft's Xbox Core Wireless Controller in-hand. (Image credit: Source: Jez Corden/Windows Central)

With the exception of the cumbersome "The Duke" from the original Xbox's heyday, I've always been a huge fan of Microsoft's Xbox controllers. Offset thumbsticks feel significantly more comfortable to me than the symmetrical design Sony uses for its PlayStation gamepads, and with the Xbox 360's iteration, I thought Microsoft achieved a great balance of size, shape, and heft. Xbox One-era controllers improved that balance further, and with the Series X|S' "Xbox Core" offerings, the publisher has gotten its blueprint to near-perfection.

Though the Xbox Core controller design is extremely similar to the one from the Xbox One generation, there are some small, yet significant refinements that I'd argue make it a definitive upgrade. Compared to Xbox One gamepads, Xbox Core ones have rounder edges and a slightly more compact chassis, making it more ergonomic and friendlier to small hands while still feeling sufficiently large enough for players with larger ones. All the buttons and triggers actuate and snap back into place speedily with satisfying feedback, too, while the grips are textured and easy to keep a hold on as you play the best Xbox games.

As far as features go, you can look forward to the same Bluetooth and wired USB-C functionality that later Xbox One controller models shipped with — notably, you get a USB-C cord in the box — along with compatibility with Xbox One systems and accessories like the Xbox Wireless Adapter for PC since they use the same wireless technology that's in Xbox Series X|S consoles. There's also a new Share button that lets you quickly snap screenshots or record gameplay clips without having to open the guide or Xbox Game Bar, which is a much-appreciated addition.

The only downside to the controller I can see (or hear, rather) is that its buttons are slightly louder than those of the Xbox One's gamepad as a result of their snappier performance, but realistically, you're probably not going to notice that. Put simply, the Xbox Core Wireless Controller offers improvements across the board, and at just $40 at Woot! right now, it's more affordable than ever.