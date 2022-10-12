Netgear's Orbi mesh boosts your Wi-Fi with a 20% Prime Day discount

Wireless dead spots are beyond frustrating, preventing access to Wi-Fi in far-reaching rooms of your home. Usually stalled by electrical interference or simply the foundations of a house, a single router's wireless strength has to fall off eventually. Netgear offers a solution with its range of Orbi mesh Wi-Fi systems, consisting of a router and companion satellites placed around the house.

The tri-band RBK762S double pack usually retails for $499.99 but has dropped to $399.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) for the Prime Day Early Access sale. If you need extra nodes for a larger home or to get around other networking issues, additional satellites offer the same Wi-Fi 6 tech and are down to $199.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) each for the same 20% discount.

Save up to $100 on the Netgear Orbi mesh system

Netgear Orbi RBK762S mesh Wi-Fi 6 system: $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon Cover up to 5,000 sq. ft. with the two-pack Orbi mesh featuring Gigabit Ethernet ports and Wi-Fi 6 tech with 5,400Mb/s combined bandwidth.

Netgear Orbi RBS760 mesh Wi-Fi 6 add-on: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon Expand your Orbi mesh Wi-Fi 6 network up to 7,500 sq. ft. with add-on satellite nodes and Netgear's simple Orbi companion app.

Netgear's stylish mesh Wi-Fi router and add-on nodes feature a sleek design and hide some powerful wireless networking tech. Support for the modern Wi-Fi 6 standard and a tri-band setup of two 5GHz bands rated for 2,400Mb/s alongside a single 2.4GHz at 600Mb/s provides plenty of bandwidth for high-speed wireless devices.

The base Orbi router has three LAN ports and a single WAN, with each add-on satellite featuring two LAN ports of their own, all rated for Gigabit speeds. Connecting even wired devices in far-reaching rooms is a breeze, so desktop computers lacking Wi-Fi cards can quickly join your home network, with all in-between wireless traffic handled by the Orbi mesh.

Setup is straightforward with Netgear's companion app for mobile devices, or you can connect add-on satellites at the touch of a sync button on each. Netgear Orbi systems sit alongside some of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems for easy access to high-quality video streaming, fast-paced gaming, or general Internet access in practically any room of your house.

