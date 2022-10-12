Netgear's Orbi mesh boosts your Wi-Fi with a 20% Prime Day discount
Solve wireless dead spots with this effortless mesh system.
Wireless dead spots are beyond frustrating, preventing access to Wi-Fi in far-reaching rooms of your home. Usually stalled by electrical interference or simply the foundations of a house, a single router's wireless strength has to fall off eventually. Netgear offers a solution with its range of Orbi mesh Wi-Fi systems, consisting of a router and companion satellites placed around the house.
The tri-band RBK762S double pack usually retails for $499.99 but has dropped to $399.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) for the Prime Day Early Access sale. If you need extra nodes for a larger home or to get around other networking issues, additional satellites offer the same Wi-Fi 6 tech and are down to $199.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) each for the same 20% discount.
Save up to $100 on the Netgear Orbi mesh system
Netgear Orbi RBK762S mesh Wi-Fi 6 system:
$499.99 $399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Cover up to 5,000 sq. ft. with the two-pack Orbi mesh featuring Gigabit Ethernet ports and Wi-Fi 6 tech with 5,400Mb/s combined bandwidth.
Netgear Orbi RBS760 mesh Wi-Fi 6 add-on:
$249.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Expand your Orbi mesh Wi-Fi 6 network up to 7,500 sq. ft. with add-on satellite nodes and Netgear's simple Orbi companion app.
Netgear's stylish mesh Wi-Fi router and add-on nodes feature a sleek design and hide some powerful wireless networking tech. Support for the modern Wi-Fi 6 standard and a tri-band setup of two 5GHz bands rated for 2,400Mb/s alongside a single 2.4GHz at 600Mb/s provides plenty of bandwidth for high-speed wireless devices.
The base Orbi router has three LAN ports and a single WAN, with each add-on satellite featuring two LAN ports of their own, all rated for Gigabit speeds. Connecting even wired devices in far-reaching rooms is a breeze, so desktop computers lacking Wi-Fi cards can quickly join your home network, with all in-between wireless traffic handled by the Orbi mesh.
Setup is straightforward with Netgear's companion app for mobile devices, or you can connect add-on satellites at the touch of a sync button on each. Netgear Orbi systems sit alongside some of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems for easy access to high-quality video streaming, fast-paced gaming, or general Internet access in practically any room of your house.
Stay tuned to our Amazon Prime Day Early Access live blog to catch more deals!
Ben Wilson is a freelance writer working for Windows Central with technical expertise and a background in electronics retail. Fueling a technology and video game obsession with coffee, you can usually find him behind one screen or another.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.