Save $50 off almost anything from Logitech, including mice, keyboards, and webcams

At my desk live three Logitech accessories that I use just about every day. The Logitech ERGO K860 keyboard and Logitech MX Vertical mouse help me write hundreds of articles without placing as much strain on my wrists as normal accessories. Sitting just below my monitor is the Logi Dock, which connects my peripherals and monitor to my PC. Needless to say, I'm a big fan of Logitech and its hardware.

Right now, you can save up to $50 on those accessories and a wide variety of other devices through Logitech's website. Logitech's current discounts for dads and grads, and anyone else, are a great excuse to upgrade your desk setup.

Logitech June Sale | Save up to $50 You can save up to $50 on a massive range of devices from Logitech through the company's June sale. If you enter the code LOGIGRAD you'll save $20 on orders of $120 or more and $50 on orders of $250 or more.

Logitech MX Vertical mouse | $99.99 $89.98 at Amazon If you want to pick up a single accessory, this ergonomic mouse is on sale for $10 off. Its design reduces strain on your wrist by allowing your arm to rest at a natural angle.

If you place an order between $120-249.99, you'll get $20 off when using the promo code LOGIGRAD. That same code gets you $50 off on orders of $250 or more. The page for the sale notes that there are product restrictions, though it doesn't specify any accessories that are not included. I was able to get $50 off when testing several different items. You do, however, need to order at least two items.

While Logitech has sales throughout the year, some of their best accessories are rarely discounted. For example, I called the Logitech ERGO K860 a must-buy at $25 off earlier this year (sadly that sale is over). Even $5 off the Logitech MX Vertical mouse made it worth it in my eyes last Black Friday (that device is actually $10 off through Amazon at the moment).

If you want to upgrade your desk or pick up a nice gadget for a loved-one, Logitech's June sale is a nice chance to do so at a discount.